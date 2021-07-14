Maker's Mark® Bourbons Earn Top Honors at Spirits Industry's Most Prestigious Tasting Competitions

LORETTO, Ky., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maker's Mark®, the iconic, red wax-dipped Kentucky Bourbon, created in Loretto, Kentucky in 1953, is proving that that its time-tested whisky still has what it takes to please the most discerning of palates, with top marks across its portfolio at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, International Whisky Competition, Ultimate Spirits Challenge and the International Wine & Spirit Competition.

Black Bourbon Society (BBS)'s collaboration with the Maker's Mark Private Selection® program, the Black Bourbon Society's Maker's Mark® Private Selection: Recipe 2, has led the way as one of the world's best bourbons of 2021, with numerous best-in-class designations and high scores from judges. The limited release, made by finishing fully-matured cask strength Maker's Mark Bourbon in a single secondary barrel featuring a custom selection of ten proprietary oak finishing staves, was named Best Bourbon and Best American Whiskey overall at the 12th annual International Whiskey Competition (IWC); awarded 96 points and the Chairman's Trophy as the top small batch bourbon at the Ultimate Spirits Challenge (USC); and earned 98 points and a medal of "Spirit Gold – Outstanding" at the International Wine & Spirit Competition (IWSC).

Results for other Maker's Mark limited release, wood stave-finished bourbons, often described as some of the best values for bourbon hunters searching for special and unique releases, continued to prove the portfolio's depth and quality with additional wins. The Maker's Mark® CommUNITY Batch, a collaborative 2020 release benefiting hospitality non-profit The LEE Initiative, and the only blended whisky in Maker's Mark's lineup, was named a "Finalist" and earned 95 points at the USC, as well as a "Gold" medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC). The Maker's Mark Wood Finishing Series 2020 Limited Release received "Spirit Gold" with 96 points at IWSC and its 2021 counterpart, the Maker's Mark Wood Finishing Series 2021 Limited Release: FAE-01 earned its own "Gold" at the International Spirits Challenge (ISC).

The classic Maker's Mark portfolio also impressed, with its Maker's Mark Kentucky Straight Bourbon being awarded a "Double Gold" medal at the SFWSC, the competition's highest medal tier. Judges at the USC agreed, awarding the iconic bourbon an impressive 91 points. Rounding out the lineup, Maker's Mark Cask Strength earned 95 points and a "Spirit Gold" title at IWSC as well as another "Gold" medal at the SFWSC, while Maker's Mark 101 was named a "Great Value" and awarded 93 points at USC.

"We've always been proud of each and every bottle of bourbon that comes out of our distillery here at Star Hill Farm, and it's incredibly gratifying to see that the bourbon we're making is something that whisky fans genuinely enjoy and continue to get excited about," said Rob Samuels 8th Generation Whisky Maker and Grandson of Maker's Mark Founders Bill and Margie Samuels. "With so many amazing American whiskies on the market these days, I have no doubt that my grandfather would be humbled to see his recipe continuing to be recognized as some of the finest bourbon available."

For more information about Maker's Mark and its award-winning bourbons, please visit www.makersmark.com.

ABOUT MAKER'S MARK® BOURBON:

In 1953, in Loretto, Ky., Bill Samuels, Sr., fulfilled his dream to create a handmade and delicious bourbon. He decided to make his whisky in small batches, using soft red winter wheat to enhance the softness and sweetness. He then rotated each barrel by hand for consistency and, finally, aged each barrel to taste. Bill Samuels, Sr., transformed bourbon from a "commodity" into a premium handmade spirit, and today Maker's Mark® continues to make its bourbon the same way. That time-tested approach seems to still be working just fine 60+ years later, as Maker's Mark Kentucky Straight Bourbon was awarded a Double Gold medal at the esteemed San Francisco Spirits Competition in 2021. In recent years, Maker's Mark has introduced thoughtful, super-premium innovations to its portfolio, including Maker's Mark 46®, Maker's Mark® Cask Strength and Maker's Mark® Private Selection, the brand's first-ever custom barrel program. For more information, visit www.makersmark.com.

ABOUT BLACK BOURBON SOCIETY:

Black Bourbon Society is a tiered membership organization open to everyone who enjoys premium spirits and is interested in gaining a deeper appreciation for America's Native Spirit. Black Bourbon Society is crafting a movement that showcases the value of the niche lifestyle and sophisticated palates within the African American Community and beyond. For more information on Black Bourbon Society, please visit www.blackbourbonsociety.com .

ABOUT THE LEE INITIATIVE

The LEE (Let's Empower Employment) Initiative, founded in 2017 by Lindsey Ofcacek and Edward Lee, aims to address issues of equality and diversity in the restaurant industry by implementing programs to directly support people in hospitality. The first initiative was the Women Chefs in Kentucky program which provides mentorship opportunities to female chefs in Kentucky. In response to massive layoffs in the hospitality industry due to the COVID-19 outbreak nationwide The LEE Initiative, in partnership with Maker's Mark, launched The Restaurant Workers Relief Program. This program started on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 out of the catering kitchen of Lee's restaurant, 610 Magnolia, and has since expanded to include services offered out of 19 kitchens nationwide, and 1.5 million meals served thus far. As restaurants start to reopen, The LEE Initiative launched the Restaurant Reboot Relief Program to help fix the supply chain, committing to invest $1 million into sustainable farms. Farms will then give that product to restaurant partners as the restaurants reopen. Following the death of Chef David McAtee, The LEE Initiative launched McAtee Community Kitchen, which serves fresh meals and groceries to families in Louisville's Shelby Park, Smoketown and West End neighborhoods. For more information, please visit www.leeinitiative.org.

