MAKER'S MARK DEBUTS ITS MOST MATURE BOURBON: CELLAR AGED RETURNS WITH HIGHLY ANTICIPATED SECOND RELEASE

LORETTO, Ky., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Maker's Mark®, the iconic Kentucky bourbon driven by a vision for better flavor and a better world, today announced the 2024 release of Maker's Mark Cellar Aged: the annual, global limited-release expression that delivers the distillery's highly anticipated and oldest release. Like the inaugural, award-winning 2023 release, Maker's Mark Cellar Aged 2024 is aged to taste, not time – now blending 12- and 13-year-old Maker's Mark to unlock new flavors.

Bottle Shot.

"We surprised the world with the debut of Maker's Mark Cellar Aged last year, a bold step in our family's legacy because, for more than 65 years, aging our whisky for a decade-plus wasn't something we did," said Rob Samuels, 8th generation whisky maker and Managing Director, Maker's Mark. "Staying true to our founders' flavor vision and our relentless pursuit of excellence, we're thrilled to introduce our most mature bourbon yet."

Meticulously crafted, Maker's Mark Cellar Aged 2024 blends 15% Maker's Mark 12-year-old and 85% Maker's Mark 13-year-old, at 59.7% ABV or 119.3 Proof. The aroma is captivating, with notes of caramelized sugar, zesty citrus, and toasted almond. The palate unveils a delicate interplay of buttery shortbread, rich coconut, and bright spices. A lingering, mouthwatering finish showcases dried dark fruit and subtle oak undertones.

"Delivering an elevated expression that's distinctly Maker's Mark, Cellar Aged finishes maturation in our LEED-certified cellar, built into the limestone shelf that surrounds us, creating a richer, deeper and more complex bourbon, free from the harsher tannic effects commonly found in older American whiskies," said Dr. Blake Layfield, Head of Innovation and Blending, Maker's Mark.

The limestone shelf that surrounds Star Hill Farm, homeplace to the Maker's Mark Distillery, is key to crafting the unique taste of its bourbon - thanks to the innovative spirit of Margie and Bill Samuels, Sr., who in 1953, chose the land in Loretto, Kentucky because of its water source and natural watershed. Maker's Mark still owns, protects, and enriches all 76 acres of its main lake's watershed; and today, is the largest bourbon distillery in the world to achieve B Corp Certification and the first distillery to achieve Regenified Certification, a reflection of the brand's dedication to regenerative agriculture practices that enhances the flavor of its bourbon.

Maker's Mark Cellar Aged 2024 will be available for a suggested retail price of USD $174.99 in the United States beginning today; in the United Kingdom, Germany and select Global Travel Retail accounts in the coming weeks; and in Korea, Japan and Singapore in early 2025.

In the United States, in addition to select retailers nationwide, the limited-release Maker's Mark Cellar Aged 2024 will be available for purchase at the Maker's Mark Distillery by booking the Cellar Aged Experience at https://www.makersmark.com//distillery/visit-us.

For more information about Maker's Mark, please visit www.MakersMark.com .

ABOUT MAKER'S MARK

Maker's Mark® is the iconic handmade Kentucky bourbon driven by a vision for better flavor and a better world. Maker's Mark began with the innovative spirit of Margie and Bill Samuels, Sr., who in 1953, fulfilled their dream to create a delicious bourbon without the bite, using soft red winter wheat instead of rye to enhance the softness, sweetness and signature creaminess. Highly desired around the world, Maker's Mark is handmade, hand-dipped in our signature red wax, and every barrel continues to be rotated by hand and is aged to taste not time.

Always true to the founders' vision, Maker's Mark continues to shape the brand's future through purposeful, flavor-driven innovation. In recent years, the brand has introduced thoughtful, super-premium expressions to its portfolio, including Maker's Mark 46, Maker's Mark Cask Strength, and Maker's Mark Cellar-Aged, all Double Gold winners of the 2024 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, as well as Maker's Mark Private Selection: the brand's custom barrel program.

Advancing its mission to cultivate bourbon that betters the world, while crafting the most flavorful product possible for consumers, Maker's Mark is the largest bourbon distillery in the world to achieve B Corp Certification and the first distillery to achieve Regenified Certification , a reflection of the brand's dedication to sustainable agriculture practices at Star Hill Farm, home to the Maker's Mark Distillery. For more information, visit www.makersmark.com .

WE MAKE OUR BOURBON CAREFULLY. PLEASE ENJOY IT THAT WAY.

Maker's Mark® Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whisky, 45% Alc./Vol. ©2024 Maker's Mark Distillery, Inc., Loretto, KY.

SOURCE Maker's Mark