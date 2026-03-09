MAKER'S MARK UNVEILS 2026 WOOD FINISHING SERIES: THE STEWARDS RELEASE

LORETTO, Ky., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Maker's Mark, the iconic handmade Kentucky bourbon, today announced the 2026 release of its Wood Finishing Series: The Stewards Release—an expression inspired by the distillery's operations teams who guide the bourbon's journey from first fermentation to final bottling.

Maker's Mark Wood Finishing Series: The Stewards Release

"From the beginning, Maker's Mark has been guided by my grandparents' pursuit of exceptional flavor and deep respect for everyone who makes our whisky—from our grain growers to those who barrel and bottle our bourbon," said Rob Samuels, eighth-generation whisky maker and managing director, Maker's Mark. "We continue to honor our founders' vision through the Wood Finishing Series, which showcases our innovative spirit, celebrates our quality and craftsmanship and recognizes the teams who make our whisky possible."

The Maker's Mark Wood Finishing Series features one-of-a-kind expressions crafted using an innovative wood stave finishing technique that amplifies the distinctive characteristics of the brand's signature bourbon. The Stewards Release (2026) opens with bright aromas evoking cherry pie and vanilla bean, layered with tasting notes of honey, toasted marshmallow and candied ginger, culminating in a vibrant finish marked by stone fruit and salted caramel.

"Consumers today want exceptional whisky, but they're also interested in the values behind the brand and the people who make it," said Dr. Blake Layfield, master distiller at Maker's Mark. "Bartenders feel the same way. They want to know more about the process, the ingredients and the craftsmanship in what they pour. The Stewards Release brings that philosophy to life, inspired by the operational leaders at Star Hill Farm and the care that goes into every step of production."

Marking the midpoint of a five-year journey, the Stewards Release (2026) is the third installment in the second Wood Finishing Series. Set to conclude in 2028, this series explores the people behind the proof and follows The Keepers Release (2025), inspired by the warehouse team who ensure every barrel of Maker's Mark matures consistently to the founders' taste vision, and The Heart Release (2024), inspired by the distillery team—the makers of Maker's Mark, crafting its handmade bourbon in Loretto, Kentucky.

The Stewards Release will be delivered in two batches: one at 59.4% ABV / 109.6 proof, and the other at 56.65% ABV / 113.3 proof. Both will be available at U.S. retailers at a suggested MSRP of $74.99 beginning today. For more information, please visit www.MakersMark.com .

ABOUT MAKER'S MARK

Maker's Mark® is the iconic handmade Kentucky bourbon driven by a vision for better flavor and a better world. In 1953, founders Margie and Bill Samuels, Sr. broke from tradition—burning the family's 170-year-old recipe to create a bold, balanced bourbon made with soft red winter wheat for signature sweetness and creaminess. From the start, the Samuels went to remarkable lengths to craft uncompromisingly delicious bourbon—a perfectly unreasonable spirit that endures today. Every bottle is still hand-dipped in red wax, every barrel rotated by hand and every decision guided by the brand's higher purpose.

Staying true to its founders' vision, Maker's Mark has expanded its portfolio with award-winning, super-premium expressions, including Maker's Mark 46, Cask Strength, and Cellar Aged, as well as Private Selection, the brand's custom barrel program. In 2025, the distillery debuted Star Hill Farm Whisky, its first-ever wheat whisky. Award-winning and the first to earn Estate Whiskey certification, Star Hill Farm Whisky inspired the Maker's Mark Regenerative Alliance, a bold commitment to advance regenerative farming beyond its business, inviting farms, bars and restaurants to join the movement.

Maker's Mark is proud to be both B Corp and Regenified Certified – milestones driven by the sustainability leadership at Star Hill Farm, home of the Maker's Mark Distillery, which strives to be the most endearing, culturally rich and environmentally responsible homeplace in the world.

Learn more at www.makersmark.com.

