Makers Nutrition Donates $1,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Long Island in Honor of Giving Tuesday

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In the spirit of Giving Tuesday, Makers Nutrition has donated $1,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Long Island (BBBSLI) to help support their mission of creating and supporting one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth.

A Big Sister mentoring her Little Brother indoors—an example of the life-changing relationships supported by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Long Island. Makers Nutrition proudly donated $1,000 to help ignite the power and promise of youth.

As a company that values community and compassion, Makers Nutrition wanted to give back to those right next door. BBBSLI has been serving the Long Island community for more than 45 years, making a lasting impact on children's lives through mentoring, guidance, and friendship. The organization carefully matches adult volunteers with children to help them build confidence, achieve educational success, and develop positive relationships that can change their lives for the better.

"Giving Tuesday reminds us that every act of kindness—no matter the size—has the power to make a meaningful difference," said Makers Nutrition's CEOO Jai Nandalall. "We wanted to support a local organization whose mission directly strengthens our community, and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Long Island does exactly that every day."

BBBSLI currently serves hundreds of children across Nassau and Suffolk counties, offering consistent mentorship and encouragement to help young people reach their full potential. Donations such as Makers Nutrition's allow BBBSLI to recruit, train, and support more mentors, ensuring that more children can benefit from these life-changing relationships.

Makers Nutrition encourages other Long Island businesses to consider lending their support to local organizations this holiday season. Acts of generosity, big or small, help strengthen the bonds that make Long Island such a special place to live and work.

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of Long Island

For over four decades, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Long Island has been providing children facing adversity with strong, enduring, professionally supported mentoring relationships. Through the power of mentorship, BBBSLI helps youth achieve higher aspirations, greater confidence, and better relationships—empowering them to realize their full potential. To learn more about Big Brothers Big Sisters of Long Island and how you can get involved, visit www.bbbsli.org.

About Makers Nutrition

Makers Nutrition is a leading provider of dietary supplement manufacturing, design, packaging, and fulfillment services. Based in Hauppauge, NY, the company is dedicated not only to excellence in service but also to making a positive impact through ongoing community involvement and charitable giving.

SOURCE Makers Nutrition, LLC