Making Spirits Bright: Holiday Joy and Giving at Makers Nutrition

Makers Nutrition Brings Holiday Joy to Teens and Families with Friends of Karen

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Makers Nutrition, a leader in providing high-quality nutritional supplements and wellness solutions, is spreading holiday cheer this season by donating gift cards to Friends of Karen, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting children with life-threatening illnesses and their families.

Makers Nutrition Brings Holiday Joy to Teens and Families with Friends of Karen

Through this donation, Makers Nutrition helped fulfill the wish lists of five teenagers, ensuring they and their families experience a brighter, more joyful holiday despite the challenges they may be facing. The gesture reflects Makers Nutrition's ongoing commitment to supporting the community and bringing comfort to families during difficult times.

"We understand that the holiday season can be especially challenging for families navigating serious illnesses," said Makers Nutrition's COO Jai Nandalall. "By contributing these gift cards, we hope to bring a little light and happiness into the lives of these teens and their families. Even small acts of kindness can make a meaningful difference when times feel dark."

Friends of Karen provides comprehensive support to children with life-threatening illnesses and their families, from emotional and practical assistance to helping fulfill holiday wishes. By partnering with organizations like Makers Nutrition, the nonprofit ensures that children and teens feel celebrated and cared for during the holiday season.

Makers Nutrition's donation is part of a larger commitment to giving back to the community and supporting organizations that improve the quality of life for children and families in need. As the company continues to grow, it remains dedicated to making a positive impact beyond its business operations.

For more information about Makers Nutrition and its community initiatives, please click here. To learn more about Friends of Karen and how to support their mission, visit https://www.friendsofkaren.org/.

About Friends of Karen

Friends of Karen is a non-profit organization that provides emotional, financial, and advocacy support for children with a life-threatening illness and their families in order to keep them stable, functioning, and able to cope. For families living in the New York tri-state region, Friends of Karen gives them more time for what's most important: each other. The organization helps hundreds of ill children and their families every month, at no cost to them. Friends of Karen has received top ratings from Charity Navigator, an independent organization that evaluates the financial efficiency and responsibility of thousands of U.S. charities. Friends of Karen also meets the 20 Standards of Charity Accountability of the BBB of Metropolitan New York. Donate here.

About Makers Nutrition

Makers Nutrition is a trusted provider of nutritional supplements and wellness solutions, committed to enhancing health and wellness through high-quality products and community engagement.

SOURCE Makers Nutrition, LLC