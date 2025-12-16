Makers Nutrition Helps Grant Holiday Wishes for Children with Special Needs Through Donation

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Makers Nutrition is proud to announce its $2,500 donation to the Richie Rich Wish Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to granting wishes and providing joy-filled experiences for children with special needs and illnesses. As the holiday season approaches, Makers Nutrition is committed to supporting organizations that help ensure every child has the chance to feel the magic, comfort, and happiness this time of year should bring.

Stacks of toys represent Makers Nutrition’s holiday donation supporting joy and wish-granting for children with special needs.

The Richie Rich Wish Foundation works year-round to deliver hope to children and families experiencing financial, medical, or emotional challenges. Through toy and monetary donations from those willing to give, the foundation brings light to children who need it most, especially during the holiday season, when the need for compassion is often at its greatest.

"Makers Nutrition has always believed in giving back to our community, and the holidays are one of the most important times to do so," said Jason Provenzano, Founder and CEO of Makers Nutrition. "Children deserve to feel joy, excitement, and love during this season. Our team is honored to support the Richie Rich Wish Foundation in providing the means for children to be happy, to dream, and to experience moments that lift their spirits. If our contribution helps even one child smile this holiday, then it has made a meaningful difference."

This donation reflects Makers Nutrition's ongoing efforts to support families and children both locally and beyond. Over the years, the company has contributed to food drives, youth mentorship programs, health-related causes, and community-based charitable organizations. The partnership with the Richie Rich Wish Foundation aligns closely with Makers Nutrition's mission to improve the wellbeing of others—not just through the nutritional supplements it manufactures, but through active community involvement as well.

With rising costs and continued challenges for families across the country, charitable organizations have seen an increased demand for assistance during the holiday season. The Richie Rich Wish Foundation is committed to ensuring that no child feels left behind. Makers Nutrition is proud to support that work and encourages other companies and individuals to consider contributing to nonprofit organizations that bring joy and comfort to children during this season of giving.

As Makers Nutrition celebrates another year of growth and achievement, the company remains dedicated to using its platform to do good. This $2,500 donation is part of its broader effort to spread kindness, share abundance, and make a difference in the lives of children who deserve a holiday filled with happiness.

About Makers Nutrition

Makers Nutrition is a leading provider of custom manufacturing, packaging, and fulfillment services for dietary supplements. The company is committed not only to delivering exceptional products to clients worldwide, but also to supporting local communities through charitable initiatives and volunteerism.

"As the holiday season approaches, we are excited to announce the launch of our Fifth Annual Toy Drive for children with special needs and illnesses," said the founder of Richie Rich Wish Foundation. "What began as a simple initiative of donating toys to local hospitals has blossomed into a vibrant event that welcomed over 300 children last year. Thanks to the incredible support from our community, we are thrilled to project that we will be able to serve 600 children this year! We invite you to join us in making this holiday season special for these wonderful kids. Below are several ways you can contribute:

Amazon Wishlist: A curated list of toys that can be easily purchased and sent directly to us. https://www.amazon.com/registries/gl/guest-view/2WZR7QPEM1WJJ



Credit Card Donations: Use our donation form for a quick and secure contribution. https://form.jotform.com/242825041200138



Quick Pay/Zelle: [email protected]



Cash or Check: Please reach out to Richie for arrangements.



Toy Drop-off Locations: Feel free to drop off new toys at any of the designated locations listed on the flyer. This year, as our toy drive continues to grow, we are excited to introduce some surprises for the children at our event, including a few grand prizes for attendees! Thank you for your continued support and generosity. Together, we can bring joy and smiles to these children during the holiday season!"

