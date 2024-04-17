MAKEUP REVOLUTION LAUNCHES BRIGHT LIGHT BRONZING DROPS, AN INSTANT DROP OF RADIANCE FOR SUN-KISSED SKIN IN SECONDS

Customizable and easy to use, Makeup Revolution Bright Light Bronzing Drops add an instant drop of radiance to the complexion, with 91% of users agreeing that the skin looks instantly sun-kissed* without the glitter. Bursting with skin-loving ingredients, including squalane, hyaluronic acid and grapeseed oil, this formula instantly delivers a radiant, youthful glow while hydrating, softening, and soothing the skin. With a sheer tint formula, the four universal bronzer, blush and highlighter shades are suitable for all skin-tones and types.

Makeup Revolution put Bright Light Drops to the test with a blind user trial of 42 consumers over 2 weeks. The results?

91% Agreed Skin Looks Instantly Sun-kissed*

89% Agreed Skin Looks Instantly Illuminated*

85% Agreed Skin Feels Hydrated*

*Tested on 41 consumers over 2 weeks

Bronze and glow your own way with Bright Light Drops multi-use formula:

Use the drops alone and after skincare for a sun-kissed glow

Mix with foundation to add a glowy finish to your base

Mix with your moisturizer as part of your skincare routine for added hydration and radiance

Wear as a liquid bronzer, blush or highlight in your usual complexion routine

Pick a shade best for you, or mix and match for a customizable glow:

Revolution Bronze Light Bronzing Drops Bronze Scorched

Revolution Bronze Light Bronzing Drops Deep Bronze Summer Spice

Revolution Rose Light Blush Drops Pink Rosie

Revolution Gold Light Glow Drops Golden Star Dew

"In today's beauty landscape, consumers are increasingly seeking ways to achieve a sun-kissed glow year-round without risking sun damage," says Revolution Beauty North America President, Erin Cast. "Makeup Revolution Bright Light Drops fulfill this need by providing a versatile solution for radiant, sun-kissed skin, regardless of the season, and with instant and overtime skin benefits. Infused with hydrating skincare ingredients such as squalane, hyaluronic acid and grapeseed oil, Bright Light Drops help to improve the skin's elasticity and glow with each application."

Committed to their ongoing brand mission to break down beauty barriers and make quality makeup accessible to all, Makeup Revolution's Bright Light Drops cost just $12. Bright Light Drops are the latest addition to Makeup Revolution's growing complexion category, joining the newly launched Skin Silk Serum Foundation ($14) and Bright Light Face Glow ($12).

Makeup Revolution's Bright Light Drops ($12) are available now on RevolutionBeauty.US and will be available in-store and online at Target.com on June 2 and in-store and online at ULTA.com on July 7.

ABOUT REVOLUTION BEAUTY // FOLLOW US @MAKEUPREVOLUTION

Revolution Beauty is a British-based cosmetics company available in over 75 countries worldwide, including leading cosmetics brand Makeup Revolution, Revolution Skincare and Haircare, Revolution Pro, I Heart Revolution and ReLove by Revolution. Established in 2014, Revolution Beauty exists to make amazing quality cosmetics, affordable for all. Revolution celebrates diversity and is proud to have a Zero Skin Retouch policy across all their assets and marketing. Revolution is 93% vegan (and growing), all their products are PETA-certified cruelty-free, Revolution has never tested on animals.

