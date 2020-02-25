Making a Difference One Step at a Time

HOUSTON, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 4,000 people will participate in Walk With Me, a non-competitive 5K or shorter family fun walk, on Saturday, April 25, at the Houston Zoo to raise awareness and resources for Easter Seals Greater Houston, which serves veterans, children and adults with all types of disabilities. The annual event, presented by Prosperity Bank, is sponsored by Team Industrial Services, Alvarez & Marsal, the WithMerci Foundation, John Eagle Honda, Texas Children's Hospital and many other community supporters. Join the Walk Ambassadors, clients, staff, underwriters and thousands of others as they journey through the Houston Zoo to support this great cause and see what happens when businesses like these set the bar high and engage their employees through corporate social responsibility. Following the walk, there is an after-party featuring animal shows, music, food and various children's' activities held at the Masihara Pavilion inside the zoo. After the event, participants are welcome to stay and enjoy the zoo for the remainder of the day.

This year's 9th Annual Walk With Me is chaired by Richard Holt, Managing Director, Alvarez & Marsal, and Steve Thompson, Jr., President, Prosperity Bank Medical Center. Larry Dierker, former Houston Astros Pitcher, Broadcaster and Manager will also be in attendance serving as Celebrity Chairman. Last year's walk made it possible for Easter Seals Greater Houston to proudly serve over 12,000 individuals with disabilities and their families in 2019 and ESGH knows that number will continue to grow as 1 in 6 babies are born with a developmental delay or disability. Community support of Walk With Me is a gift to many families in the greater Houston area who benefit from the agency's high quality, low cost services.

REGISTER TODAY and make a huge difference in the life of a child with a disability! Anyone interested in walking can register online at walkwithmehouston.org or by contacting Madison Shofner at MShofner@eastersealshouston.org.

About Easter Seals Greater Houston Easter Seals Greater Houston, Inc., a United Way Agency, is a non-profit corporation established to provide comprehensive services to individuals of all ages with all types of disabilities and veterans as well as their families. As the only local organization providing a broad range of comprehensive services to individuals and families affected by disabilities, ESGH operates: Early Childhood Intervention; Caregiving Services; Toy/Tech & Play Groups; BridgingApps® Assistive Tech Lab; High School/High Tech; Housing / Financial Literacy; Therapy Services; The Caroline School; Camps and Recreation; Case Management; Transition Services; Adult Services, and Veterans Services. For more information about Easter Seals Greater Houston, visit www.eastersealshouston.org or visit us on Facebook and Twitter (@eastersealshou).

