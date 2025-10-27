Survey: Americans Need to Work 20 Days on Average to Cover Household Bills

Managing everyday expenses feels tougher than ever. From rising grocery and utility costs to child care and housing, covering the basics can eat up an entire paycheck.

GREENVILLE, S.C., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With rising costs and paychecks that don't stretch as far as they used to, Americans continue to struggle as incomes haven't kept pace with inflation.

To understand just how much time families spend working to keep up with the cost of living, Advance America surveyed U.S. households and compared responses to median household income figures for 2025.

"This survey highlights how differently families across the country experience the cost of living," says Laura McCutcheon, VP of Marketing at Advance America. "In some states, it takes nearly half a month of work just to pay the bills, while in others, it's less than a week. But no matter where you live, essentials like groceries and energy costs are the biggest strain."

The results show notable differences across states. Looking across regions, families in the South are among the most stretched. Alabama households report the most time — about 26 workdays each month — needed to cover their bills. Following closely is Mississippi averaging 24 days and South Carolina 22.

On the other hand, Colorado families average just 10 days, suggesting lower costs or spending habits that help keep budgets in check.

The five states where households report working the most days to cover expenses:

Alabama: 26 Days

Rhode Island: 24 Days

Mississippi: 24 Days

Michigan: 22 Days

South Carolina: 22 Days

Advance America dug deeper, asking families which bills feel heaviest, how a little extra money would really be used, and what they would cut back on if they needed to stretch $1,000. Their answers offer a clearer view into everyday trade-offs, areas where households struggle most, and what families prioritize when money is tight.

Families cut out extras before essentials

Restaurants are the first luxury on the chopping block as nearly half of respondents say they'll give up takeout and dining out to save money.

47% - Dining out/takeout

26% - Entertainment/streaming subscriptions

15% - Driving/travel

8% - Groceries/food choices

4% - Utilities (heating, cooling, electricity)

Which bills are on the rise?

Groceries top the list of rising costs, with more than half of respondents (56%) saying food spending had jumped the most over the past year. Utilities came second at 17%, followed by rent and housing at 15%. By comparison, entertainment, childcare, and transportation costs were barely mentioned.

It's clear that what's weighing families down isn't "extras," but the basics that keep households running.

Generational comparisons

When asked how $1,000 today compares to what their parents had at the same age, the majority didn't mince words. Nearly half (44%) said that money doesn't go as far. Another 18% said it stretches only a little less, while just 19% believe it goes further.

The majority agree that $1,000 today simply doesn't have the same buying power it once did. In other words, nostalgia isn't lying — yesterday's dollar really did work harder.

Emergency $1,000: Where would it come from?

Answers to this question show a split between resilience and reliance. If an unexpected $1,000 expense came up, just over half said they would dip into savings — but a sizable chunk would turn to family, credit, or extra work to cover the cost.

51% - Existing savings

19% - Borrow from family or friends

17% - Credit card or loan

13% - Side job or extra hours

How would $1,000 feel if you had an extra $1,000 tomorrow?

For many, an extra $1,000 would make a big difference. Nearly one in four (23%) described it as "life-changing," while the largest share (41%) said it would be "helpful, but gone quickly." Another 29% saw it as "a big help," and just 7% said it would barely make a dent.

Not a single respondent said it wouldn't matter. That alone says a lot about how precarious everyday finances have become.

Explore the full breakdown of the survey results by state:

Methodology

We surveyed 3,002 U.S. adults to find out how much they believe they spend each month on essential household bills, including housing, food, child care, health care, transportation, and utilities. Responses were averaged by state. To put these figures into context, we compared them against 2025 median household income data from County Health Rankings & Roadmaps. This measure represents the midpoint of what households earn in each state, with half earning more and half earning less. Because the survey responses reflect household bills, we assumed that, on average, these costs are shared between two earners within each household. By comparing annualized survey bills to median household income and accounting for two incomes per household, we calculated the number of typical workdays both earners combined would need within a month to cover their basic expenses. This approach provides a clear picture of how Americans' perceived household costs stack up against what the "average" two-income household actually earns in their state.

About Advance America

Founded in 1997, Advance America is a leading online state-licensed consumer lender in the US. It operates over 800 storefronts in communities across 22 states, along with online lending operations, and has approximately 2,500 employees. Advance America seeks to help each customer achieve their version of financial stability in the moment and in the future through a variety of personal credit options. Please visit AdvanceAmerica.net for more information.

