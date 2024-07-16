Making Waves: 2024 Jeep® Gladiator High Tide Edition Debuts Exclusively for the Sunshine State

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. , July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

To commemorate the 21st annual Jeep® Beach event in Daytona Beach, Florida, the Jeep brand is celebrating the Sunshine State with the debut of the new 2024 Jeep Gladiator High Tide Edition. The first High Tide Edition for Jeep Gladiator, launching exclusively for Floridians, delivers a distinct appearance combined with legendary Jeep 4x4 capability.

The first High Tide Edition built for the Jeep Gladiator is launching exclusively for Floridians, delivering a distinct appearance combined with legendary Jeep 4x4 capability.

"Florida's annual Jeep Beach event, attended this year by 110,000 people and 40,000 Jeep SUVs and midsize pickup trucks over the two weekends, is one of the largest Jeep brand gatherings globally and a testament to Floridians' deep passion for our 4x4 vehicles," said Bill Peffer, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America. "This Jeep Gladiator High Tide Edition celebrates their spirit with a model specifically built for the sunshine state."

The 2024 Jeep Gladiator High Tide Edition is based on the Jeep Gladiator Sport S and combines rugged exterior enhancements and unique hood and rear badging, with enhanced off-road capability via the Jeep Command-Trac 4x4 part-time and two-speed transfer case with a 2.72:1 low-range gear ratio.

Standard equipment on the 2024 Jeep Gladiator High Tide Edition includes:

17-inch black-painted aluminum wheels with 32-inch mud-terrain tires

Steel rock rails

Body-color hardtop

12-way power adjustable front seats

Black McKinley-trimmed seats

Heated front seats and heated steering wheel

Keyless entry

Power heated mirrors

Power windows and door locks

First- and second-row side-curtain airbags

Adaptive cruise control

12.3-inch Uconnect 5 touchscreen

Remote start system

Universal garage door opener

The 2024 Jeep Gladiator High Tide Edition is available to order now at Florida Jeep dealerships with a starting U.S. MSRP of $48,275 (includes Convenience Group and excludes $1,895 destination). Available exterior colors include black, Bright White, Granite Crystal, Hydro Blue, Firecracker Red and Anvil.

Built on more than 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep® is the authentic SUV brand that delivers legendary off-road capability, interior refinement, high-tech features and versatility to people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a broad portfolio of vehicles that continues to provide owners with a sense of safety and security to handle any journey with confidence. Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep 4x4 lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep brand owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support. The legendary Jeep brand's off-road capability is enhanced by a global electrification initiative that is transforming 4xe into the new 4x4. All Jeep brand vehicles in North America will offer an electrified variant by 2025.

