Making Waves: 2024 Jeep® Gladiator High Tide Edition Debuts Exclusively for the Sunshine State
Jul 16, 2024, 09:00 ET
- Vibrant High Tide Edition debuts on 2024 Jeep® Gladiator, a tribute to the passionate Jeep community in the state of Florida
- 2024 Jeep Gladiator High Tide Edition features 17-inch black-painted aluminum wheels, 32-inch mud-terrain tires, steel rock rails, 12-way power adjustable Mckinley-trimmed seating and more
- 2024 Jeep Gladiator delivers more capability, technology, refinement and safety, combined with best-in-class 4x4 payload, unsurpassed towing and multiple ways to experience open-air freedom
- Jeep Gladiator High Tide Edition is available now to order in Florida dealerships with a starting U.S. MSRP of $48,275 (excludes destination)
Hot on the heels of this year's successful 21st annual Jeep® Beach 2024 event in Daytona Beach, Florida, the Jeep brand is celebrating the sunshine state with the debut of the new 2024 Jeep Gladiator High Tide Edition.
The first High Tide Edition built for the Jeep Gladiator is launching exclusively for Floridians, delivering a distinct appearance combined with legendary Jeep 4x4 capability.
"Florida's annual Jeep Beach event, attended this year by 110,000 people and 40,000 Jeep SUVs and midsize pickup trucks over the two weekends, is one of the largest Jeep brand gatherings globally and a testament to Floridians' deep passion for our 4x4 vehicles," said Bill Peffer, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America. "This Jeep Gladiator High Tide Edition celebrates their spirit with a model specifically built for the sunshine state."
The 2024 Jeep Gladiator High Tide Edition is based on the Jeep Gladiator Sport S and combines rugged exterior enhancements and unique hood and rear badging, with enhanced off-road capability via the Jeep Command-Trac 4x4 part-time and two-speed transfer case with a 2.72:1 low-range gear ratio.
Standard equipment on the 2024 Jeep Gladiator High Tide Edition includes:
- 17-inch black-painted aluminum wheels with 32-inch mud-terrain tires
- Steel rock rails
- Body-color hardtop
- 12-way power adjustable front seats
- Black McKinley-trimmed seats
- Heated front seats and heated steering wheel
- Keyless entry
- Power heated mirrors
- Power windows and door locks
- First- and second-row side-curtain airbags
- Adaptive cruise control
- 12.3-inch Uconnect 5 touchscreen
- Remote start system
- Universal garage door opener
The 2024 Jeep Gladiator High Tide Edition is available to order now at Florida Jeep dealerships with a starting U.S. MSRP of $48,275 (includes Convenience Group and excludes $1,895 destination). Available exterior colors include black, Bright White, Granite Crystal, Hydro Blue, Firecracker Red and Anvil.
