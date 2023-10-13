Malaysia - Data Center Market size to grow by USD 2.90 billion between 2022 - 2027 | Growing demand among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) drives market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK , Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Malaysia - Data Center Market size is projected to increase by USD 2.90 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 16.15% during the forecast period. The market is experiencing significant growth, primarily due to the increasing demand from small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). In Malaysia, micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) play a significant role in the country's economy and are set to contribute significantly to economic growth through digital transformation. Collecting data is a vital means to adopt a more informed business strategy. Leveraging efficient data management and analytical tools presents a great opportunity to gain a competitive edge through data-driven digital solutions. Cloud-based solutions offer businesses flexible and cost-efficient digital tools to achieve this. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy full report here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Data Center Market in Malaysia 2023-2027
Optimizing server workloads stands as a significant challenge that impacts the data center market growth. In Malaysia, the advent of advanced technologies like big data analytics and artificial intelligence has led companies to delve into in-depth data analysis. Consequently, businesses and data center service providers require sophisticated, high-performance servers to manage these demanding workloads. Furthermore, issues related to power consumption and limited physical space in data centers, along with the unpredicted surge in enterprise server capacity demand, add complexity to the situation.

The data center market is segmented by End-user (BFSI, Cloud, E-commerce, Government, and Others), Type (Data center servers, Data center storage, Data center powering and cooling solutions, and Data center networking solutions), and Geography (APAC). 

The BFSI segment is expected to experience substantial market share growth during the forecast period. The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) segment represent one of the most significant end-user groups in the Malaysian data center market. This industry deals with highly sensitive financial data, including customer information, transaction records, and financial documents. To maintain the integrity of this data and safeguard against online threats, a secure and dependable data center platform is imperative.

Key Companies in the Malaysia - data center market:

  • Alphabet Inc.
  • Cisco Systems Inc.
  • Cummins Inc.
  • Cyxtera Technologies Inc.
  • Dell Technologies Inc.
  • DXC Technology Co.
  • Eaton Corp. Plc
  • Equinix Inc.
  • Fujitsu Ltd.
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
  • Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
  • International Business Machines Corp.
  • Legrand SA
  • Lenovo Group Ltd.
  • Microsoft Corp.
  • NEC Corp.
  • NetApp Inc.
  • Nippon Telegraph And Telephone Corp.
  • Schneider Electric SE
  • Vertiv Holdings Co.

Malaysia - Data Center Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.15%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 2.90 Billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

15.28

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Alphabet Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cummins Inc., Cyxtera Technologies Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., DXC Technology Co., Eaton Corp. Plc, Equinix Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Legrand SA, Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., NEC Corp., NetApp Inc., Nippon Telegraph And Telephone Corp., Schneider Electric SE, and Vertiv Holdings Co.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

TOC:

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Market Landscape
  3. Market Sizing
  4. Historic Market Sizes
  5. Five Forces Analysis
  6. Market Segmentation by End-Users
  7. Market Segmentation by Type
  8. Market Segmentation by Geography
  9. Customer Landscape
  10. Geographic Landscape
  11. Drivers, Challenges, & Trends
  12. Company Landscape
  13. Company Analysis
  14. Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

