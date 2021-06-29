Malibu® Encourages Everyone to Embrace the Summer Friday Mindset by Introducing #FunshineFridays as Part of New 'Let the Funshine' Campaign

Through a recent survey, Malibu discovered that while some (18%) define "Summer Fridays" as three Fridays off work during the summer, the majority of Americans (63%) define a Summer Friday as taking a half-day and logging off at 12 pm. But one thing nearly everyone (94%) agreed on? Companies should absolutely give their employees Summer Friday perks.

Malibu agrees, and is encouraging fans to take #FunshineFridays this summer in whatever way that works for them. Every Friday in July and August at 12:00 p.m. ET – the most popular definition of a "Summer Friday" – Malibu is giving everyone an extra incentive to get their weekend started earlier. By visiting www.maliburumdrinks.com/letthefunshine/, visitors 21+ can virtually "punch out" for the day for a chance to win $2,021 in celebration of summer 2021 and a Malibu Funshine kit filled with items such as inflatable ring tosses, pool floats, visors and, of course, pineapple glasses to accompany that perfect Malibu cocktail. Fans can make #FunshineFriday plans any time by entering the Malibu Funshine Friday sweepstakes throughout the week and even send themselves a calendar reminder for, yes, 12 pm ET.

"Our new campaign is Malibu's way of helping everyone reclaim summer – and start the weekend earlier – because we all deserve some Funshine Fridays after the year we've had," said Regan Clarke (Vice President of Marketing for Malibu U.S.). "We want to encourage Malibu lovers to embrace that summertime carefree spontaneity as they spend time and reconnect with friends and family this summer."

Malibu's #FunshineFriday is a part of the brand's global summer campaign, 'Let the Funshine,' which offers a playful depiction of the social rustiness that can happen a year after social restrictions. As a brand that's always embodied that carefree summertime mindset, Malibu isn't about to let any social awkwardness hold anyone back. Yes, a year of virtual hangouts may have us forgetting how to small talk, how to pull together the perfect playlist or even what makes a good host and hostess gift. But the truth is, it isn't the picture-perfect or social media worthy moments we've missed – it's the simple moments in life like hanging out with friends, sharing a few drinks and opening ourselves up to wherever and whatever the day or night takes us.

In addition to entering Malibu's Funshine Friday sweepstakes, fans can visit www.maliburumdrinks.com/letthefunshine, for recipes to create the perfect cocktail to go with their #FunshineFriday, with both summertime classics and refreshingly tasty new recipes, including:

Malibu Piña Colada

Ingredients:

1 part Malibu Original



1 ½ parts pineapple juice



½ part coconut cream

Method:

Pour everything into a shaker with ice. Shake, pour and enjoy!

Malibu & Soda

Ingredients :

1 part Malibu Original



2 parts soda water

Method :

Fill a highball glass with ice cubes. Add Malibu and top up with soda. Garnish with lime.

Malibu Bay Breeze

Ingredients:

1 part Malibu Original



1 part cranberry juice



1 part pineapple juice

Method:

Add some ice and pour all the ingredients into the glass. Top off with pineapple.

Malibu Watermelon Mojito

Ingredients:

1 part Malibu Watermelon (NEW!)



½ part lime juice



2 parts soda water



Mint leaves



Fresh watermelon

Method:

Add watermelon pieces, mint leaves and lime juice into a highball glass. Gently muddle and then fill glass with ice. Add Malibu Watermelon and top with soda water. Garnish with mint sprig and a watermelon wedge.

Share how you and your friends are celebrating #FunshineFridays this summer with @maliburumus.

About Malibu

Malibu is made with Caribbean rum and is one of the world's leading flavored spirits brands. Since the start, Malibu has embodied the Caribbean lifestyle, where mixing coconut cream or coconut milk with rum has long traditions. The drink was originally marketed with the slogan "It comes from paradise and tastes like heaven," and that still rings true today, some 43 years later. Today, the distillery where the majority of the rum is produced is located on Barbados. Malibu has also evolved from a coconut proposition to a robust portfolio of innovative and versatile products as noted with the brand's highly successful RTD (Ready to Drink) cans, which are sold in quantities of over 12 million annually.

Malibu knows that summer is the time when people feel their most free and happy and, therefore, continues seek new ways to help consumers liberate that summertime spirit all year long.

SIP EASY. ENJOY MALIBU RESPONSIBLY.

MALIBU® Caribbean Rum with Coconut Liqueur. 21% - 24% Alc/Vol.

© Pernod Ricard USA, New York, NY

ABOUT PERNOD RICARD USA

Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA., the world's second-largest spirits and wine company. Pernod Ricard employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide, is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI) and is part of the CAC 40 index. Pernod Ricard USA is headquartered in New York, New York, and has more than 800 employees across the country. The company's leading spirits include such prestigious brands as Absolut® Vodka, Avión® Tequila, Chivas Regal® Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet® Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson® Irish Whiskey, Kahlúa® Liqueur, Malibu®, Martell® Cognac, Olmeca Altos® Tequila , Beefeater® Gin, Del Maguey® Single Village Mezcal, Monkey 47® Gin, Plymouth® Gin, Seagram's® Extra Dry Gin, Malfy® Gin, Hiram Walker® Liqueurs, Midleton® Irish Whiskey, Powers® Irish Whiskey, Redbreast® Irish Whiskey, Aberlour® Single Malt Scotch Whisky; Lillet®; Smithworks® Vodka, Jefferson's® Bourbon, Smooth Ambler® Whiskey, Rabbit Hole® Whiskey, Pernod® and Ricard®; such superior wines as Jacob's Creek®, Kenwood® Vineyards, Campo Viejo® and Brancott Estate®; and such exquisite champagnes and sparkling wines as Perrier-Jouët® Champagne, G.H. Mumm™ Champagne and Mumm Napa® sparkling wines.

As "creators of conviviality," we are committed to sustainable and responsible business practices in service of our customers, consumers, employees and the planet. Our products bring people together and serve a valuable role in society. We encourage responsible consumption of our products and fight alcohol misuse in society by evolving our business and our marketing, taking action on harmful drinking and engaging with our stakeholders for real change. As a founding member of the Foundation for Advancing Alcohol Responsibility (Responsibility.org), we are proud to be a part of the campaigns that have worked to produce a 29% reduction in underage drinking over the past 10 years.

SURVEY SOURCING

1Q's panel is constructed of verified individuals who are paid immediately per response upon completing a survey. Our members take the survey in the 1Q app or text message.

Malibu conducted a study on 6/14/21 of 1,003 adults 21 and older who are employed full-time. Additionally, they needed to work from home for another company, in an office building / office setting, or split between the two.

SOURCE Pernod Ricard USA