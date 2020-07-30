Malwarebytes Achieves Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 Certification for Endpoint Protection

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Malwarebytes™ , a leading provider of advanced endpoint protection and remediation solutions, today announced that it has achieved Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 certification for its Malwarebytes Endpoint Protection for Servers product. This key certification gives users the confidence that they may more easily configure and deploy the product within Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 environments.

"In addition to an increase in threats targeting Linux machines, we've seen an increase in demand from our customers to support both Windows and Linux servers to pair with our existing endpoint protection products. Our new Malwarebytes Endpoint Protection for Servers product enables these customers to use one cohesive product across endpoints," said Marcin Kleczynski, CEO and co-founder of Malwarebytes. "By certifying our Malwarebytes Endpoint Protection for Servers on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8, we are demonstrating how we continue to evolve our products to not only respond to customer needs, but also support simplified integration into the environments they choose."

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 is the world's leading enterprise Linux platform, designed to span the breadth of deployments across enterprise IT. For nearly any workload running on any environment, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 delivers one enterprise Linux experience to meet the unique technology needs of evolving enterprises in hybrid cloud environments. As part of the Red Hat partner ecosystem, Malwarebytes Endpoint Protection for Servers has proven that it can seamlessly deploy and operate within Red Hat Enterprise Linux ecosystems.

"Broad, certified ecosystems are critical for enterprise technology adoption as well as providing customers with a variety of options to meet their unique IT challenges," said Lars Herrmann, senior director, Red Hat Partner Connect, Red Hat. "We are pleased to add Malwarebytes as a certified partner to the Red Hat Enterprise Linux ecosystem, extending customer choice for endpoint protection technologies paired with the confidence Red Hat certification brings to their respective deployments."

Available today, Malwarebytes Endpoint Protection for Servers is a full suite malware protection and remediation product, driven from the cloud through a single pane of glass for organizations of all sizes. The product provides a single cloud console that provides visibility into all activity across an organization – from Linux and Windows servers to Windows and Mac workstations.

About Malwarebytes

Malwarebytes is trusted to protect people and businesses against the latest dangerous cyberthreats including malware, ransomware and exploits that traditional antivirus solutions fail to catch. Malwarebytes offers comprehensive defense and recovery technologies to safeguard devices whether at home or in the office, enabling users to protect themselves anywhere, anytime. Malwarebytes' team of researchers and security experts protect more than 60,000 businesses and millions of people worldwide, combatting millions of threats daily using artificial intelligence and machine learning to identify behavior and catch new threats rapidly. Driven by a desire to protect everyone's right to a malware free existence, CEO Marcin Kleczynski founded Malwarebytes in 2008 and has grown the company to over 800 employees across the world today. The company is headquartered in California with offices in Europe and Asia. For more information, visit http://www.malwarebytes.com/ .

Red Hat and Red Hat Enterprise Linux are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries. Linux® is the registered trademark of Linus Torvalds in the U.S. and other countries.

