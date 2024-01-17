Malwarebytes Announces Free Application Block to Help IT Organizations Reduce Their Attack Surface by Stopping Unwanted or Malicious Applications from Launching

Application Block is now included in every ThreatDown Bundle to further streamline endpoint security within one console for IT resource-constrained businesses 

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Malwarebytes, a global leader in real-time cyber protection, today announced the inclusion of Application Block in every ThreatDown bundle at no additional cost. The additional security layer stops unwanted or malicious applications from launching on endpoints, reducing the attack surface, further streamlining security and adding value for overburdened IT teams. Integrated for easy management from the single ThreatDown console, IT admins can seamlessly protect their organization, improve employee productivity and satisfy compliance requirements without adding agents or training.

Cybercriminals are increasingly hiding malware behind legitimate applications in order to trick users into installing malicious files. Malicious software takes many forms, and when launched, can wreak havoc on an organization. But it can be difficult for employees to know what applications are safe. The ability for IT to quickly and easily block unwanted or malicious applications becomes a key component for a strong cybersecurity posture.

"Today's sophisticated cyber criminals are looking at legitimate applications as vehicles for malware," said Marcin Kleczynski, Founder and CEO, Malwarebytes. "By offering Application Block for free, we're giving customers another crucial preventative layer to fortify their cybersecurity defenses and reduce avenues for threats."

How ThreatDown Application Block Works
ThreatDown Application Block protects endpoints from attackers looking to exploit vulnerable software by blocking unauthorized, unwanted or malicious applications from launching. IT teams can deny specific applications, including productivity-killing apps that are out of the scope of business, and align application usage with the organization's acceptable use policies. Product highlights and benefits include:

  • Improved Application Security: Reduce threats posed by malware hidden in third-party applications.
  • Improve Employee Productivity: Prevent employees from accessing time wasting apps that have no business purpose.
  • Satisfy Compliance Requirements: Reduce the risk of fines imposed for failing to meet data protection regulations.
  • Streamline Reporting: Simplify notifications and reporting within an integrated console dashboard.

Learn more: http://www.threatdown.com/products/application-block

To read more about the latest threats and cyber protection strategies, visit the Malwarebytes blog, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok and X.

About Malwarebytes
Malwarebytes is a global cybersecurity leader delivering award-winning endpoint protection, privacy and threat prevention solutions worldwide. Built on decades of experience as the last resort to find and eradicate the latest malware, Malwarebytes is now trusted by millions of individuals and organizations to stop threats at each stage of the attack lifecycle, secure digital identities and safeguard data and privacy. A world class team of threat researchers and proprietary AI-powered engines provide unmatched threat intelligence to detect and prevent known and unknown threats. The company is headquartered in California with offices in Europe and Asia. For more information and career opportunities, visit https://www.malwarebytes.com.

