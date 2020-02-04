Malwarebytes Attracts Former Dropbox CMO to Board of Directors

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MalwarebytesTM , a leading advanced endpoint protection and remediation solution provider, today announced that it has added Carolyn Feinstein to its board of directors. With a stellar track record of driving marketing creativity and customer engagement in subscription-based software businesses, Feinstein brings a wealth of expertise and insight to Malwarebytes as it looks to grow the strength of its brand worldwide.

Feinstein joins Malwarebytes with more than 20 years of success leading high-impact marketing organizations and building innovative marketing strategies for emerging and established brands. Most recently, she was Chief Marketing Officer at Dropbox where she developed and led its global marketing organization. Feinstein's legacy at Dropbox includes developing the company's iconic, differentiated, and enduring brand; engaging and acquiring customers to drive growth; and helping successfully execute the company's initial public offering.

"Malwarebytes is at a critical growth stage in which differentiation and brand power is of paramount importance, for consumers and businesses alike," said Marcin Kleczynski, CEO of Malwarebytes. "Carolyn brings proven experience in amplifying company growth through building strong brands and distinctive marketing campaigns. We look forward to the benefit of that experience as we look to expand our reach to help more customers protect their digital infrastructure around the world."

Throughout her career, Feinstein has focused on building out digital marketing strategies and developing brand and messaging architectures. She provided guidance during a critical stage of growth for Pure Storage, and later ran global consumer marketing at Electronic Arts, helping to define the strength and personality of EA SPORTS. She also led EA's digital transformation across its marketing effort, as gaming transitioned from packaged goods to a social, mobile and subscription business.

"It shows a great level of insight for technology companies of this size to recognize the value of a marketing voice in the boardroom," said Feinstein. "Malwarebytes is putting great technology into the hands of both consumers and businesses, and their customers love them for it. It's a privilege to have the opportunity to help a company with such a devoted customer base and incredible potential make a real difference in the lives of people today."

To read more about Malwarebytes visit our blog , follow us on Twitter , or check us out on LinkedIn .

About Malwarebytes

Malwarebytes is trusted to protect people and businesses against the latest dangerous cyberthreats including malware, ransomware and exploits that traditional antivirus solutions fail to catch. Malwarebytes offers comprehensive defense and recovery technologies to safeguard devices whether at home or in the office, enabling users to protect themselves anywhere, anytime. Malwarebytes' team of researchers and security experts protect more than 60,000 businesses and millions of people worldwide, combatting millions of threats daily using artificial intelligence and machine learning to identify behavior and catch new threats rapidly. Driven by a desire to protect everyone's right to a malware free existence, CEO Marcin Kleczynski founded Malwarebytes in 2008 and has grown the company to over 750 employees across the world today. The company is headquartered in California with offices in Europe and Asia. For more information, visit http://www.malwarebytes.com/ .

MEDIA RELATIONS CONTACT:

Lisette Rauwendaal, Global Public Relations Manager

Malwarebytes

press@malwarebytes.com

SOURCE Malwarebytes

Related Links

https://www.malwarebytes.com

