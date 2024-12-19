Malwarebytes Expands Corporate Go-To-Market Executive Leadership Team

New leaders to Fuel Continued Growth and Expansion of Corporate Business Unit

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Malwarebytes, a global leader in real-time cyber protection, today announced the expansion of its corporate go-to-market executive leadership team. For its Corporate business unit, Malwarebytes recently hired Andy Singer as Senior Vice President (SVP), Marketing; promoted Lee Wei to SVP, Customer & Product in September; and elevated Jason Coville to Chief Revenue Officer in April. These newly appointed leaders will spearhead revenue, product, marketing, and customer success efforts to support the continued small and medium business (SMB) and managed security provider (MSP) growth.

"We continue to see tremendous demand for advanced, cost-effective, and easy to use cybersecurity solutions for SMBs and MSPs," said Marcin Kleczynski, Founder and CEO, Malwarebytes. "Jason, Lee Wei, and now Andy have stepped into new roles at a pivotal time as we continue to innovate and invest in our ThreatDown product family. Their expertise and unwavering passion for our mission—to conquer threats and empower IT—are essential as we continue to transform SMB cybersecurity."

These three executives bring decades of security and go-to-market experience. Jason Coville previously served as the unit's Chief Sales Officer, as CRO he will be responsible for aligning sales and marketing, while driving growth and maximizing profits. Lee Wei, previously served as VP, Global Field Technical Solutions and Operations, as SVP, Customer and Product, he will be responsible for aligning sales, marketing, and customer success, while driving growth and maximizing profits. Andy Singer previously served in a number of security marketing leadership positions for both public companies and startups, as SVP of Marketing he is responsible for global go-to-market strategy and execution.

Since growing the executive leadership team, ThreatDown, powered by Malwarebytes has expanded its product offerings, grown its channel business and partnerships and received multiple third-party validation awards. In just one year, the organization strengthened its product portfolio with bundles, Managed Detection & Response (MDR) enhancements , ARM-based support and Security Advisor with AI . Malwarebytes entered new strategic partnerships with Connectwise, TeamViewer, Onecom, SuperOps, Climb Channel Solutions among others. Third-party validation continues to be a focus for the company with ThreatDown earning every MRG Effitas award for three consecutive years, alongside multiple G2 accolades including leader recognition for Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Managed Detection & Response (MDR), most implementable and best support.

To learn more about ThreatDown products and solutions, powered by Malwarebytes, visit the website , or follow us on LinkedIn and X .

About Malwarebytes

Malwarebytes is a global cybersecurity leader delivering award-winning endpoint protection, privacy and threat prevention solutions worldwide. Built on decades of experience as the last resort to find and eradicate the latest malware, Malwarebytes is now trusted by millions of individuals and organizations to stop threats at each stage of the attack lifecycle, secure digital identities and safeguard data and privacy. A world class team of threat researchers and proprietary AI-powered engines provide unmatched threat intelligence to detect and prevent known and unknown threats. The company is headquartered in California with offices in Europe and Asia. For more information and career opportunities, visit https://www.malwarebytes.com .

Malwarebytes Media Contact:

Julianne Cavanaugh, Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Malwarebytes