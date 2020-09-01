Malwarebytes Expands Customer-Focused Leadership

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MalwarebytesTM , a leading provider of advanced endpoint protection and remediation solutions, today announced three new strategic hires to lead marketing and customer success teams and support the company's expanding product portfolio. Kelly Hall joins Malwarebytes as vice president of Customer Success, along with Jennifer Mullin as vice president of Product Marketing and Customer Insights, and Kirstin Hornby as vice president of Growth Marketing.

"This year has been one of decisive change for Malwarebytes to create more value and serve our customers better – and position the company for long-term growth," said Marcin Kleczynski, CEO and co-founder of Malwarebytes. "We continue to attract new talent into the company in order to help us attain these goals and I am thrilled to welcome Kelly, Jennifer, and Kirstin to the team. These incredible leaders bring a consistent, customer-driven mindset and expertise that will be critical to accelerating our growth in the coming years."

Kelly Hall is Malwarebytes' first ever vice president of Customer Success, coming to the company from Vision Critical, where she served as chief customer officer, leading the post-sales experience including everything from support to education and customer experience. At Malwarebytes Kelly will create new tools to maximize value realization for our customers. Kelly has over 20 years' experience working in technology, with more than 17 years focused on driving value realization for customers.

Jennifer Mullin, vice president of Product Marketing & Customer Insights will lead product marketing, communications, and insights. Jennifer will create a customer insights team to preserve our customer fandom, strengthen our customer intimacy, and accelerate our growth through new marketing and product strategies. Jennifer is an award-winning global marketer who has experience in successfully taking companies global, transforming them to direct-to-consumer, and is a champion for social good. Jennifer started her career at Gap Inc., helping to Gap expand brands globally. She joined the internet revolution early by leading the product team for search, directory for Infoseek (acquired by Disney). She was also an early employee at Evite.com and led global marketing for LeapFrog, helping the company go public. Jennifer led the Digital Lab at VF Corporation before joining Malwarebytes.

Kirstin Hornby will lead the Growth Marketing organization at Malwarebytes, including online and performance marketing and retention/lifecycle marketing. She joins Malwarebytes from Rakuten, where she was vice president of Marketing and Customer Service for the marketplace division. Kirstin is a seasoned marketer with repeated success building marketing programs and developing brands to drive customer acquisition and revenue, combining strategic oversight with a hands-on approach. She has worked across a variety of industries, with a focus on consumer digital marketing, including marketing leadership roles at PayPal, Gap, Polyvore and Yahoo.

