Malwarebytes Launches New Identity and Privacy Features for Browser Guard

New Breach Alert instantly informs users of a website's recent involvement in a breach while Auto-Cookie Block automatically stops tracking cookies

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Malwarebytes, a global leader in real-time cyber protection, released new features for Browser Guard , its free browser extension for Chrome, Edge, Firefox, and Safari that blocks content identified as potentially unwanted and unsafe. Users will now receive a pop-up alert if a website was involved in a recent breach, offering the ability to click and scan their digital footprint to evaluate if private information was exposed. New Auto-Cookie Block empowers users to manage their privacy with ease by preventing the collection of personal information through tracking cookies without requiring manual opt-outs.

Web browsers are the doorway to internet activity and often the weakest link for consumers looking to protect their online privacy. Over the last five years, the Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) received 3.79 million complaints for a wide array of internet scams resulting in $37.4 billion in losses. Yet individuals readily give up a host of private information online that could give hackers and identity thieves exactly what they want – birthdays (59%), credit card data stored on websites (51%), and even personal information about their children (45%). The new Browser Guard features aim to make safeguarding privacy easier and more seamlessly integrated into online activities than ever before.

"The interconnectivity of our lives is starkly highlighted when a data breach occurs," said Michael Sherwood, VP of Product, Malwarebytes. "We see patterns of password reuse, targeted phishing, and a wealth of personally identifiable information falling into the hands of cybercriminals. Breach Alert warns users about potential data exposure on compromised websites, prompting them to reconsider sharing personal information. By revealing details of past data breaches, users are empowered to make informed decisions. Our auto-cookie blocking feature adds another layer of privacy by preventing unwanted tracking from the start."

Browser Guard Updates

Malwarebytes Browser Guard has a simple and streamlined user interface designed to protect against a variety of threats including ad trackers, malicious sites, web trojans, scam/phishing links, PUPs, and malware. Recent updates include:

Breach Alert: The Breach Alert feature aims to inform and educate users of recent breaches and gives them one-click access to scan for exposed personal information using our free Digital Footprint Scanner . This feature is available on Chrome, Edge, and Firefox browsers.

The Breach Alert feature aims to inform and educate users of recent breaches and gives them one-click access to scan for exposed personal information using our free . This feature is available on Chrome, Edge, and Firefox browsers. Auto-Cookie Block: The new Auto-Cookie Block feature protects users' privacy by automatically rejecting tracking cookies that collect personal information without having to opt out each time.

Manifest V3 Support: Browser Guard supports Google's latest standard for Chrome extensions. Users can continue to enjoy comprehensive protection across their preferred browsers.

To read more about the latest threats and cyber protection strategies, visit the Malwarebytes blog , or follow us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , TikTok , and X .

About Malwarebytes

Malwarebytes is a global cybersecurity leader delivering award-winning endpoint protection, privacy and threat prevention solutions worldwide. Built on decades of experience as the last resort to find and eradicate the latest malware, Malwarebytes is now trusted by millions of individuals and organizations to stop threats at each stage of the attack lifecycle, secure digital identities and safeguard data and privacy. A world class team of threat researchers and proprietary AI-powered engines provide unmatched threat intelligence to detect and prevent known and unknown threats. The company is headquartered in California with offices in Europe and Asia. For more information and career opportunities, visit https://www.malwarebytes.com .

Malwarebytes Media Contact:

Ashley Stewart

Director of Public and Analyst Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Malwarebytes