Malwarebytes Named a Major Player in 2024 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Modern Endpoint Security for Midsize Businesses

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Malwarebytes , a global leader in real-time cyber protection, today announced that Malwarebytes was named a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Modern Endpoint Security for Midsize Businesses 2024 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US50521323, February 2024).

The IDC MarketScape noted regarding Malwarebytes' strengths, "IDC commends Malwarebytes on several capabilities, which include the recently introduced device vulnerability management, patch management, mobile threat defense, security advisory, and agent anti-tampering."

According to the IDC MarketScape, "In addition to midsize businesses that are already benefiting from the use of Malwarebytes remediation and NGAV product, Malwarebytes should also be a consideration among midsize businesses that are seeking a highly integrated, holistic MES solution that spans proactive prevention, autonomous protection, incident detection and response, and thorough remediation."

"As the threat landscape evolves and becomes increasingly complex for midsize businesses, endpoint security platforms must also evolve to be more holistic in capabilities, streamlined in operations, and adaptable," Michael Suby, Research Vice President, Security and Trust at IDC. "With the expanded capabilities of its ThreatDown Bundles and demonstrated traction with midsize organizations, Malwarebytes has significantly elevated its competitiveness in this market segment. Malwarebytes should be a strong consideration for midsize businesses seeking a highly integrated, holistic solution."

"We've been focused on providing a single, comprehensive solution for threat prevention, detection and protection with the ThreatDown Bundles. We believe the latest IDC MarketScape report recognizes our product evolution, increased market momentum, and the importance of streamlining cybersecurity for resource-constrained IT organizations," said Marcin Kleczynski, Founder and CEO, Malwarebytes. "IT teams are bombarded with attacks, multiple consoles, and endless alerts, often without the security expertise or staff to respond. We are committed to simplifying robust cybersecurity so that organizations of all sizes can be protected and productive, no matter the size of their IT team or budget."

The IDC study represents a vendor assessment of modern endpoint security for midsize businesses – ranging from 100 to 2,499 employees globally – through the IDC MarketScape model. The twenty qualifying vendors were evaluated based on business strategies and success criteria, including market momentum, functionality strategy, market presence, financials/funding, and customer concentration in the midsize business segment. Vendors were also evaluated against a broad set of endpoint security capabilities, including prevention, protection, detection and response, and recovery.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Malwarebytes

Malwarebytes is a global cybersecurity leader delivering award-winning endpoint protection, privacy and threat prevention solutions worldwide. Built on decades of experience as the last resort to find and eradicate the latest malware, Malwarebytes is now trusted by millions of individuals and organizations to stop threats at each stage of the attack lifecycle, secure digital identities and safeguard data and privacy. A world class team of threat researchers and proprietary AI-powered engines provide unmatched threat intelligence to detect and prevent known and unknown threats. The company is headquartered in California with offices in Europe and Asia. For more information and career opportunities, visit https://www.malwarebytes.com .

