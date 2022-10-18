Malwarebytes Signals 'Channel-first' Ethos in EMEA and APAC with Programme and Product Enhancements

Builds on channel partner growth with new Partner Experience Centre, exclusive sales promotions and advanced product briefings and training to help partners and their customers maximise ROI

CORK, Ireland, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Malwarebytes™, a global leader in real-time cyberprotection, is expanding its channel presence in EMEA with a new management team structure and offerings for the success of its channel partners.

Over the last year, Malwarebytes achieved 250% MSP partner growth as part of its move to rapidly grow the company's MSP programme, and is enhancing its channel programme for similar VAR partner growth. A range of localized training and programme additions, including a new Partner Experience Centre (PXC), are now available to channel partners worldwide. The PXC provides partners with a 360-degree, digital-first online portal to evaluate potential cybersecurity challenges and business opportunities for customers deploying Malwarebytes solutions and determines the investment of time and budget required.

Advanced product briefings and training before public announcements, as well as channel-exclusive co-marketing materials and sales promotions, supports Malwarebytes channel partners in growing their businesses. As a result, partners and customers build mutual trust and can create a gameplan to maximize the full benefits from Malwarebytes' market-leading solutions with rapid return-on-investment.

"Currently the majority of our licence sales in EMEA and APAC come through our VAR channel partners and we will continue to expand our partnership activities. By fundamentally focusing our sales efforts and resources, we are demonstrating that we are channel friendly and channel-first in EMEA and APAC," said Philip Walsh, Channel Accounts Sales Leader, EMEA and APAC. "The rapid growth in our channel partner programme over the last year is just the beginning."

Matthew Gleeson, Director of Sales, APAC, said, "We are redefining the way Malwarebytes goes to market in APAC. We want to be an unequivocal extension of partners' teams and for partners to feel embedded within our team. While sometimes we directly engage with customers through our technical support or customer success teams, as we expand our partner programme all commercial opportunities will be passed directly to the partners themselves – we know that partners know their customers best."

Malwarebytes already counts several household name channel partners across EMEA and APAC as customers, including Softcat in the UK, SoftwareOne in Germany, and Lafi in France, and is dedicated to collaborating with partners to bring maximum value to customers. In APAC, Malwarebytes counts The Executive Centre in Hong Kong and PETStock in New Zealand as customers.

To find out more about Malwarebytes' channel-focused approach, visit the website here.

About Malwarebytes

Malwarebytes believes that when people and organizations are free from threats, they are free to thrive. Founded in 2008, Malwarebytes CEO Marcin Kleczynski had one mission: to rid the world of malware. Today, that mission has expanded to provide cyberprotection for every one.

Malwarebytes offers innovative and award-winning partner programs designed around three key pillars: innovative technology, profitable growth, and a channel-first philosophy. Each program is designed to offer the tools, training, and resources you need to support your specific business model.

Malwarebytes was recently recognised by CRN as part of the publication's Security 100 list. The company's MP3 Channel Program was also added to CRN's Partner Program Guide for 2022. In addition, several Malwarebytes channel team members were included in CRN's Women of the Channel List.

A world-class team of threat researchers and security experts enable Malwarebytes to protect millions of customers and combat existing and never-before-seen threats using artificial intelligence and machine learning to catch new threats rapidly. With threat hunters and innovators across the world, the company is headquartered in California with offices in Europe and Asia. For more information, visit https://www.malwarebytes.com/.

