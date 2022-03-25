Mama Glow Joins Mayor Adams' Expansion of Citywide Doula Access to Reduce Maternal and Infant Health Disparities

BROOKLYN, N.Y., March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham Thomas -- founder of Mama Glow and co-founder of the Mama Glow Foundation -- praised Mayor Adams' expansion of the Citywide Doula Initiative, announced Wednesday. Thomas and her organizations are partners in the multi-million-dollar program designed to close the maternal health care gaps for Black and Brown birthing people and babies.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Mama Glow Founder Latham Thomas

"We have to transform and reimagine our healthcare system and design one that centers the needs of the most marginalized, upholding safety, dignity, equitable, affordable, and respectful care as a human right," said Thomas. "The Mama Glow Foundation is honored to be serving as part of Mayor Adam's Citywide Doula Initiative (CDI), working to protect the sanctity of the birth experience for all birthing people."

Mayor Adams unveiled on Wednesday citywide expansions of the doula program, the Midwifery Initiative, and maternal health services. According to City Hall, "the Citywide Doula Initiative will provide free access to doulas for birthing families and focus on 33 neighborhoods with the greatest social needs. The Midwifery Initiative will be expanded to all 38 public and private birthing facilities citywide and will allow the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene (DOHMH), for the first time, to gather data on births and care with midwives; create partnerships with midwife organizations, private practices, and community members, and develop a report on midwives in New York City. Finally, the Maternity Hospital Quality Improvement Network (MHQIN) will be expanded across all 38 birthing facilities across the city in an effort to improve maternal care at local hospitals and birthing centers."

The Mama Glow Foundation was named as one of the 7 organizations chosen to work with the City to provide pro bono doula services to expectant New Yorkers in need, through the multi-million dollar commitment. The grant the organization received will allow Mama Glow trained doulas to provide doula services in 31 different zip codes throughout New York City. This program will not only support doula access but provide job opportunities for doulas to serve those in their communities and be compensated a fair wage for their work.

Mama Glow is a Brooklyn-based, Black, female-founded organization training and supporting a global community of doulas. Through their global doula training platform, they strive to advance workforce development and economic empowerment for their thriving community of birth workers.

"It's time to embrace a model of care that is holistic and continuous in nature, full-spectrum, anchored in an understanding of the social, emotional, cultural, spiritual, psychological, and physical experiences of Black and brown birthing people," said Thomas. "Racial health inequities are as real as they are corrosive, we must continue to dismantle systemic racism within our medical system that so deeply impacts our communities. We must build toward a future where Black and brown birthing people are safe. At Mama Glow, we are holding a vision for the future, and we are building it."

