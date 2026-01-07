MAMMOTION Announces Strategic Expansion into Commercial Robotic Mowers as It Confirms Its Position as the World's Best-Selling Wire-Free Robotic Lawn Mower Brand

Frost & Sullivan, ranks MAMMOTION #1 in the global sales revenue of wire-free robotic lawn mowers

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MAMMOTION, a pioneer in intelligent outdoor robotics, today announced its strategic expansion into the commercial robotic mower market, following its achievement as the world's No. 1 best-selling wire-free robotic lawn mower brand.

Debuting at CES 2026 is Maston, a purpose-built commercial wire-free robotic mowing solution delivering on MAMMOTION's ambition to set new benchmarks for efficiency, precision, and scalability in professional-grade autonomous landscaping.

According to Frost & Sullivan, MAMMOTION is ranked No.1 globally in the perimeter wire-free robotic lawn mower market, measured by sales revenue from July 2024 to June 2025, a category predicted to reach $2.78 billion by 2029. Driven by customer-centric innovation, MAMMOTION's smart, sustainable mowers are trusted by more than 400,000 households and commercial customers, including golf clubs and public parks, across 30+ countries worldwide.

An early entrant to wire-free robotic lawn mowing, MAMMOTION set the autonomous lawn care benchmark with its LUBA AWD series. Its all-wheel-drive agility pushes the slope handling limit to a proven 80% performance alongside advancements in high-precision dual-sensor fusion positioning and automation. The company's next-gen LUBA 3 AWD series, unveiled at CES 2026, solidifies its market lead with its cutting-edge Tri-Fusion Navigation System, the world's first to integrate LiDAR, RTK, and AI Vision. It delivers unrivaled positioning accuracy (±1 cm) across various terrain and lighting conditions.

"MAMMOTION's leadership mirrors the evolution of robotic lawn care from a niche power tool to an intelligent, autonomous system for modern living," said Jayden Wei, CEO of MAMMOTION. "At MAMMOTION, we are honored to take the lead in identifying accelerated needs and turning them into reality. We believe the future of outdoor care is about freeing people from homeowners to grounds professionals, to truly enjoy their environments and reclaim time for what matters most, whether it's a backyard, a golf course, or a city park."

Commercial landscapes face the same challenges as residential lawns but amplified across hundreds of acres. MAMMOTION's expansion brings its latest robotic advancements to unlock the greater potential of autonomous, intelligent, and sustainable commercial groundskeeping.

Designed from the ground up for professional applications, Maston, a conceptualized robotic solution currently in its feasibility and technology validation stage, demonstrates enhanced multi-fusion navigation intelligence, all-terrain capability and AI intelligence built on MAMMOTION's proven residential autonomy. It represents a significant step forward in technology exploration for navigation precision and reliability, powered by MAMMOTION iNavi 2.0 Service, the world's first robotic mower navigation system to deliver centimeter-level accuracy without requiring an internet connection or base station. Maston also introduces a reimagined autonomous workflow concept built for true 24/7 productivity, envisioned through an innovative power system and potential enterprise-grade fleet management tools designed for professional-scale operations.

