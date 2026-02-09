MAMMOTION's LUBA 3 AWD Robotic Lawn Mower Wins 2026 SEAL Sustainable Product Award

MAMMOTION flagship robotic innovation recognized for leading the shift to sustainable outdoor living

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MAMMOTION, the world's No.1 wire-free robotic lawn mower brand[i], today announced that its flagship robotic lawn mower, LUBA 3 AWD, has been named a winner of the 2026 SEAL Sustainable Product Award. The prestigious international award honors innovative and impactful products that are purpose-built for a sustainable future.

LUBA 3 AWD Robotic Lawn Mower becomes the first of its kind to win SEAL Sustainable Product Award

"We are truly proud to receive this recognition from the SEAL Awards", said Jayden Wei, CEO of MAMMOTION. "This marks an important milestone in MAMMOTION's sustainability journey, validating our mission to support more sustainable outdoor living by replacing high-impact chore with smart, effortless, and zero-emission robotic solutions, and transforming the way homeowners spend time in their outdoor spaces."

As the first lawn mower winner for the SEAL Awards, LUBA 3 AWD was recognized for its eco-conscious engineering, combining powerful performance with efficient energy use. Key advancements include:

Intelligent, precision navigation for unmatched efficiency : LUBA 3 AWD features the world's first Tri-Fusion Positioning System, integrating 360° LiDAR, RTK, and AI-powered Visi on to maintain pinpoint positional accuracy (±1 cm), even in complex, obstructed environments. Its intelligent system enables smart, adaptive path planning that eliminates inefficient overlapping paths, effectively boosting in mowing efficiency, coverage and quality, while optimizing energy use.

: LUBA 3 AWD features the world's first Tri-Fusion Positioning System, integrating 360° LiDAR, RTK, and AI-powered Visi maintain pinpoint positional accuracy (±1 cm), even in complex, obstructed environments. Its intelligent system enables smart, adaptive path planning that eliminates inefficient overlapping paths, effectively boosting in mowing efficiency, coverage and quality, while optimizing energy use. All-terrain agility for challenging landscapes : Driven by MAMMOTION's pioneering all-wheel-drive system trusted by residential users and professional clients worldwide , LUBA 3 AWD is engineered to master steep, uneven, and complex terrain. It confidently handles slopes up to 80% (38.6°), maintains a steady line on hillsides, and operates with the power and reliability to replace gas mowers, even on the most demanding real-world terrain previously considered off-limits to electric robots.

: Driven by MAMMOTION's pioneering all-wheel-drive system trusted by residential users and professional clients , LUBA 3 AWD is engineered to master steep, uneven, and complex terrain. It confidently handles slopes up to 80% (38.6°), maintains a steady line on hillsides, and operates with the power and reliability to replace gas mowers, even on the most demanding real-world terrain previously considered off-limits to electric robots. Powerful, zero-emission performance : Powered by a high-capacity 15Ah lithium battery, LUBA 3 AWD delivers up to 220 minutes of zero-emission operation per charge and automatically returns to its charging station to recharge and resume mowing. With an onboard AI system that dynamically adjusts the power output for different grass conditions and a smart battery management system that optimizes battery charging, LUBA 3 maximizes cutting performance and significantly increases operational runtime.

: Powered by a high-capacity 15Ah lithium battery, LUBA 3 AWD delivers up to 220 minutes of zero-emission operation per charge and automatically returns to its charging station to recharge and resume mowing. With an onboard AI system that dynamically adjusts the power output for different grass conditions and a smart battery management system that optimizes battery charging, LUBA 3 maximizes cutting performance and significantly increases operational runtime. Responsible engineering for everyday use: LUBA 3 AWD operates at whisper-quiet levels to reduce noise pollution and features animal-friendly safety modes enabled by AI-powered vision and navigation. Built with durable, repairable components and energy-smart features, its design prioritizes a longer-term ownership and a lower overall environmental footprint.

For more information about MAMMOTION and its smart eco-friendly solutions, please visit www.mammotion.com

About MAMMOTION

MAMMOTION is a world-leading outdoor robotics company dedicated to creating intelligent, eco-friendly solutions for autonomous outdoor living. Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as the world's No.1 best-selling wire-free robotic lawn mower brand, MAMMOTION offers a comprehensive portfolio spanning automated lawn care, pool maintenance, and intelligent landscaping solutions. Honored by TIME as one of the Best Inventions in both 2024 and 2025 for its LUBA 2 AWD and YUKA mini Series, MAMMOTION continues to set new benchmarks for homeowners and professionals alike, delivering breakthroughs in intelligence, precision, and power to make outdoor spaces effortlessly perfect.

[i]Source: Frost & Sullivan; Based on the research on the global perimeter wire-free robotic lawn mowers market; Measured by the global sales revenue of perimeter wire-free robotic lawn mowers from July 2024 to June 2025; Perimeter wire-free robotic lawn mowers refer to autonomous robotic lawn mowers without guidance cables or infrastructure, utilizing onboard technologies for lawn mapping and navigation; Research completion date: December 2025.

