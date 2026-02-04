MAMMOTION Expands U.S. Retail Presence, Bringing Wire-Free Robotic Lawn Mowers to Retail Stores Nationwide

Leading Edge Robot Mowing Technology Available in Walmart, Home Depot and Lowe's

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MAMMOTION, a global leader in wire-free robotic lawn care technology, today announced a major expansion of its U.S. retail footprint that will see its award-winning robotic lawn mowers on sale in Walmart, Home Depot and Lowe's stores nationwide. Beginning immediately at Walmart, followed by rollouts in Home Depot and Lowe's within the first few months of 2026, the expansion marks a major milestone in the mainstream adoption of robotic mowing.

Building on its existing Walmart online e-commerce partnership, MAMMOTION products are now available in more than 700 Walmart stores across North America, representing one of the largest physical retail launches to date for wire-free robotic lawn mowers. In addition, by April 2026, MAMMOTION products are expected to be available in approximately 110 Home Depot stores and 500 Lowe's stores across the United States, further strengthening its presence in the core gardening and home improvement market.

The Walmart lineup will feature MAMMOTION's flagship LUBA 2 AWD, designed for complex terrain, and the 2-in-1 self-emptying YUKA Series robotic lawn care solution. The expansion positions MAMMOTION among the first robotic mower brands to achieve large-scale national retail distribution, accelerating the move of autonomous outdoor technology into the mass market.

"Robotic mowing has reached a level of maturity where it's ready for mainstream consumers," said Jayden Wei, CEO of MAMMOTION. "Being available in Walmart, Home Depot and Lowe's means millions of homeowners can now discover, see and buy robotic lawn mowers just like any other household appliance. This is a turning point for the category."

For consumers, in-store availability removes key barriers to adoption, allowing shoppers to experience the technology firsthand and purchase immediately, bringing robotic lawn care out of niche online channels and into everyday retail.

About MAMMOTION

MAMMOTION is a world-leading outdoor robotics company dedicated to creating intelligent, eco-friendly solutions for autonomous outdoor living. Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as the world's No.1 best-selling wire-free robotic lawn mower brand, MAMMOTION offers a comprehensive portfolio spanning automated lawn care, pool maintenance, and intelligent landscaping solutions. Honored by TIME as one of the Best Inventions in both 2024 and 2025 for its LUBA 2 AWD and YUKA mini Series, MAMMOTION continues to set new benchmarks for homeowners and professionals alike, delivering breakthroughs in intelligence, precision, and power to make outdoor spaces effortlessly perfect.

