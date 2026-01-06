A game-changing new flagship model brings AI vision, a fully automated robotic arm-assisted docking system, and pro-level cleaning to pools of every shape and surface

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MAMMOTION, a pioneer in outdoor robotics, takes a deeper dive into autonomous pool care with SPINO S1 Pro, its most advanced robotic pool cleaner to date. Boasting a fully automated robotic on-deck self-docking system, cutting-edge AI vision, adaptive cleaning design, and underwater-stable signal technology, the SPINO S1 Pro redefines what a truly hands-free pool-care experience looks like and rightfully earns recognition as a CES Innovation Awards 2026 honoree.

MAMMOTION Unveils SPINO S1 Pro an Advanced Pool Cleaner with On-Deck Self-Docking and Underwater-Stable Connectivity for Truly Hands-Free Pool Care

Built on the same engineering philosophy that shaped MAMMOTION's "true hands-free" autonomous lawn-care systems, the SPINO S1 Pro transfers that expertise from grass to water, delivering a pool-care experience that's just as effortless. Set to sink the competition, the SPINO S1 Pro will be showcased throughout CES at the MAMMOTION booth (Venetian Expo, Halls A-D, Booth #51632).

The Pool Carer – That Takes Care of Itself:

The SPINO S1 Pro is designed around one simple idea: you shouldn't have to think about pool cleaning at all. Once set, it manages the entire process itself—cleaning, climbing, navigating, returning, and recharging—while you relax by the water.

At the center of this leap forward is AutoShoreCharge™, MAMMOTION's innovative, robotic-arm–assisted on-deck docking and charging system that automatically lifts the cleaner into its charging station, eliminating the need to haul a heavy or stalled device out of the water. The SPINO S1 Pro uses a super-stable underwater communication link and its integrated track and robotic arm to guide, lift, align, and position itself precisely onto the dock, all without human touch. This system enables the S1 Pro to transition smoothly from water to land, transforming what was once a manual, awkward, and potentially hazardous chore into a fully automated, seamless process.

Where most cordless cleaners struggle with dropped signals, stalled motors, and mid-task "rescue missions," the SPINO S1 Pro delivers uninterrupted autonomy. Its ultra-stable underwater communication link maintains flawless connectivity within a 33-ft dock radius, ensuring precise navigation and eliminating the unexpected shutdowns that plague conventional models.

"SPINO S1 Pro reflects our belief that true autonomy should feel invisible," said Jayden Wei, CEO of MAMMOTION. "It sees the environment, understands what needs attention, and completes the job on its own, right down to returning and preparing for the next cycle. That kind of intelligence doesn't just clean better; it changes the relationship homeowners have with their pools. The reward is more time for what actually matters, enjoyment, not maintenance."

About MAMMOTION

MAMMOTION is a global leading expert in outdoor robotics, dedicated to creating intelligent, eco-friendly solutions for autonomous outdoor living. The company's comprehensive portfolio spans from automated lawn care and pool maintenance to smart landscaping. Recognized by TIME's Best Inventions in both 2024 and 2025 for its LUBA 2 AWD and YUKA mini Series, MAMMOTION continues to set new standards for homeowners and professionals alike, advancing its mission to shape the future of outdoor living.

