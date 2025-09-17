Mana.bio Unveils Mina™,The World's First Large Language Model-Powered AI Agent for Lipid Nanoparticles

BOSTON and TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mana.bio, a biotechnology company pioneering the intersection of artificial intelligence and RNA delivery, today announced the launch of Mina™, the world's first large language model (LLM) built specifically for lipid nanoparticles (LNPs). Mina - described as a "ChatGPT for LNPs" - is publicly available at no cost, marking a significant step forward in accelerating scientific discovery and advancing the future of gene therapy and RNA-based medicines.

"AI has transformed many industries, but biology is only beginning to realize its full potential," said Yogev Debi, co-founder and chief executive officer of Mana.bio. "At Mana, we've already achieved breakthroughs in RNA delivery by harnessing AI, showing how it can unlock entirely new science. With the launch of Mina, we're not just introducing a tool - we're opening a new chapter in how science is done. We envision a future where AI-driven platforms accelerate discovery, bridge the gap between bench and bedside, and ultimately improve human health."

Mina represents a breakthrough tool for scientists working in RNA delivery and therapeutics development. By providing access to curated data, predictive modeling, and optimized formulation insights, Mina accelerates the pace of discovery, reduces barriers to innovation, and enables researchers to pursue novel therapies with greater precision and confidence.

Mina, which is accessible at mina.mana.bio is available to researchers and scientific professionals worldwide with select features designed to support experimentation, data analysis, and LNP design. Specifically, Mina offers:

Predictive Modeling: Predict critical LNP characteristics, such as particle size, enabling researchers to optimize formulations earlier in the development process.





Predict critical LNP characteristics, such as particle size, enabling researchers to optimize formulations earlier in the development process. Curated Data Retrieval: Provides access to normalized, high-quality data from trusted, public scientific sources, ensuring accuracy and reliability.





Provides access to normalized, high-quality data from trusted, public scientific sources, ensuring accuracy and reliability. Formulation Optimization: Offers guidance on key performance factors like stability, tropism, and safety to accelerate the path from concept to clinic.





Offers guidance on key performance factors like stability, tropism, and safety to accelerate the path from concept to clinic. Exploration of Public Data: Enables discovery of patterns and trends across existing LNP research to fuel innovation.

While Mana.bio retains exclusive access to its most advanced predictive models and proprietary datasets, the company is committed to collaborating with partners interested in leveraging Mina's full platform capabilities.

