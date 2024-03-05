Management Consulting Leader Kulwant Gill Joins Pivot Point Consulting as Senior Vice President

The addition of Gill enables Pivot Point Consulting to expand client solutions through its management consulting practice focused on healthcare transformation.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pivot Point Consulting, a Vaco Holdings company and #1 Best in KLAS: Managed IT Services firm, announced today that Kulwant Gill has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Management Consulting. In this role, Gill will spearhead the expansion of Pivot Point's management consulting practice, delivering added value and enhancing the client experience through deep healthcare expertise.

"In the face of unprecedented healthcare disruptions – from labor shortages, margin pressures and increased M&A activity to changing consumer dynamics and the move to value-based care – Gill will play a pivotal role in driving our management consulting solutions to new heights," said Rachel Marano, President & Founder of Pivot Point Consulting. "With a history of navigating complex industry transitions and embracing a mindset of progress over perfection, Gill is poised to lead our team in developing innovative solutions that propel our clients forward on their journey to transformation."

Gill has more than 25 years of management consulting experience with a specific focus on healthcare strategy during the last 15 years. He has held various leadership roles, working with top global and U.S.-based healthcare organizations leading large-scale transformative programs. Gill's extensive experience at the intersection of finance and healthcare uniquely positions him to collaborate with Pivot Point Consulting clients on meaningful programs to balance return on investment and improvement in health outcomes, as well as revenue cycle management. Gill has also previously served as chief financial officer of a revenue cycle management firm, driving financial and operational effectiveness. He began his career in finance before moving to management consulting in varied industries.

Pivot Point Consulting's management consulting practice evolution will focus on enhancing each client's strategy and execution through end-to-end solutions and operating model changes. Gill thoroughly understands the complexity and effort required to make transformative changes, ensuring that solutions are implemented at a manageable rate of change.

"I'm honored to join Pivot Point Consulting at a pivotal time in the firm's growth to support clients as they navigate through significant financial and operational challenges," said Gill. "Pivot Point's culture, people and laser focus on truly caring for its clients drew me to the firm, and I'm thrilled to join an organization that's committed to delivering innovative solutions that ultimately improve the health and well-being of our society."

Gill will be speaking at the 2024 HIMSS Global Health Conference on Tuesday, March 12th at 3:30 PM EST about "Cost containment and revenue cycle management solutions to reduce cost to collect, as well as increase revenue and cash flow." Attend his talk and schedule time to get to know him in Orlando.

About Pivot Point Consulting

Pivot Point Consulting is a KLAS-ranked consulting leader dedicated to empowering healthcare organizations to maximize the value derived from their investments. Backed by Vaco Holdings, a leading global professional services organization, Pivot Point Consulting's comprehensive suite of services spans managed services, analytics and AI, EHR, ERP, advisory, virtual care and cybersecurity. With a team of award-winning industry experts, Pivot Point delivers top-tier consulting, managed services and talent solutions to providers, payers, life sciences and technology organizations.

Pivot Point Consulting has consistently earned accolades from KLAS over the past nine years. In addition to 2024's ranking as #1 Best in KLAS: Managed IT Services and #1 Best in KLAS: Technical Services, Pivot Point has previously ranked #1 Best in KLAS: Managed IT Services in 2023 and #2 Best in KLAS: Partial IT Outsourcing (renamed Managed IT Services in 2023) and Best in KLAS: Overall IT Services Firm in 2022. In 2020, Pivot Point was honored as the #1 Best in KLAS: Overall IT Services Firm.

To learn more, go to pivotpointconsulting.com.

