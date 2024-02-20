Pivot Point Consulting Announces Three New Leadership Appointments

Pivot Point Consulting announces new leadership appointments: Brian Beinborn, Kathy Krypel and MJ Stojak Post this

Brian Beinborn joins the company as Managing Director of Enterprise Solutions; Kathy Krypel is appointed Managing Director of Enterprise Applications; and MJ Stojak takes on the role of Managing Director of Analytics and AI.

"As Pivot Point Consulting continues to thrive with remarkable year-over-year growth, we are beyond excited to invest in our leadership and welcome these three esteemed professionals to our team," said Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Pivot Point Consulting, Rachel Marano. "Brian Beinborn, Kathy Krypel and MJ Stojak bring a combined 75+ years of diverse healthcare, data analytics and AI expertise, further propelling our firm's evolution towards being a one-stop-shop, end-to-end strategic partner. Their experience driving real outcomes in healthcare, paired with their expertise across a number of diverse industries, will greatly benefit our clients."

"Pivot Point is leaning into the future, and while we continue to channel significant investments into every facet of our business, we are particularly focused on data analytics and AI because they are the future of healthcare," said Marano.

Brian Beinborn, Managing Director of Enterprise Solutions

Brian is a veteran healthcare software and consulting leader with nearly 20 years of expertise, beginning his career as an implementation executive and moving into focused roles leading strategic solutions teams. Passionate about technology enablement and process optimization, he possesses numerous certifications and has spent the last 10+ years helping health system leaders make the most of Epic, Cerner and other EMR platforms. Prior to Pivot Point Consulting, Brian served as Director of EMR Optimization for Guidehouse. In his role as Pivot Point's Managing Director of Enterprise Solutions, he will work with Pivot Point's business development team to architect solutions, advise clients and serve as a healthcare technology change management expert. Based in Middleton, Wis., Brian has a deep track record of industry success and is known as a collaborator who truly values partnering with clients to make healthcare better for all.

Kathy Krypel, Managing Director of Enterprise Applications

With more than 30 years of experience in the healthcare industry, Kathy is both a behavioral health clinician and a seasoned program manager with a strong IT consulting background. Her extensive leadership in clinic systems, patient access optimization and digital solutions that drive meaningful improvement will be invaluable in her new role as Pivot Point Consulting's Managing Director of Enterprise Applications. She takes pride in having a patient-first approach and is dedicated to strategic planning to build sustainable change. Previously, Kathy was Director of Covalent Health Solutions, where she served as program manager for Allina Health and leveraged her EMR and behavioral health clinician skillsets to improve patient access to care, operational efficiency and provider productivity. In her new role leading Pivot Point's enterprise applications team, she will focus on aligning with Pivot Point's managed services, advisory, strategy, transformation, AI and analytics teams to offer comprehensive services to clients. Based in Minneapolis, Kathy is also a licensed independent clinical social worker.

MJ Stojak, Managing Director of Analytics and AI

MJ is a healthcare data and digital transformation leader with 25 years of experience leading transformation initiatives to optimize operations and improve the patient-provider experience. She has led successful strategy development, product development and implementation of large-scale cross-organizational digital and data innovation initiatives for a number of diverse organizations, including Seattle Children's Hospital, Walgreens, Premera Blue Cross, Starbucks, Amazon and several other Fortune 200 companies. As Managing Director of Analytics and AI at Pivot Point Consulting, MJ will partner with clients to power data innovation and leverage analytics/AI at scale to improve health outcomes, promote health equity, streamline operations and enrich the consumer experience. Based in Seattle, MJ is a member of the Washington state chapter of Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society and has authored articles on data and analytics leadership for the International Institute of Analytics.

About Pivot Point Consulting



Pivot Point Consulting is a KLAS-ranked technology consulting leader dedicated to empowering healthcare organizations to maximize the value derived from their technology and talent. Backed by Vaco Holdings, a leading global professional services organization, Pivot Point Consulting's comprehensive suite of services spans managed services, analytics and AI, EHR, ERP, advisory, virtual care and cybersecurity. With a team of award-winning industry experts, Pivot Point delivers top-tier consulting, managed services and talent solutions to providers, payers, life sciences and technology organizations.

Pivot Point Consulting has consistently earned accolades from KLAS over the past nine years. In addition to 2024's ranking as #1 Best in KLAS: Managed IT Services and #1 Best in KLAS: Technical Services, Pivot Point has previously ranked #1 Best in KLAS: Managed IT Services in 2023 and #2 Best in KLAS: Partial IT Outsourcing (renamed Managed IT Services in 2023) and Best in KLAS: Overall IT Services Firm in 2022. In 2020, Pivot Point was honored as the #1 Best in KLAS: Overall IT Services Firm.

To learn more, go to pivotpointconsulting.com.

Media Contact:

Brittney Kowalski

(603) 504-2024

[email protected]

SOURCE Pivot Point Consulting