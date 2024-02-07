Pivot Point Consulting Wins Two 2024 Best in KLAS Awards for Excellence in Managed IT Services and Technical Services

First-ever firm awarded #1 Best in KLAS: Managed IT Services for two consecutive years

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pivot Point Consulting, a Vaco Holdings company, received unprecedented recognition as the first-ever firm to be ranked #1 Best in KLAS: Managed IT Services for two consecutive years. In addition, the firm ranked #1 Best in KLAS: Technical Services. This year's awards mark the ninth sequential year Pivot Point Consulting has been named a top performer by KLAS Research. The 2024 Best in KLAS: Software & Services Report ranks healthcare IT software and services vendors across numerous market segments, based on feedback from thousands of clients.

"Year after year, Pivot Point's commitment to excellence is reflected in our Best in KLAS recognition, and we are beyond honored this year to be the first organization to achieve #1 Best in KLAS: Managed IT Services two years in a row, as well as our first-time ranking as #1 Best in KLAS: Technical Services," said Rachel Marano, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Pivot Point Consulting. "We take pride in being a one-stop resource for our clients, driving value, growth and innovation during an increasingly complex time for the healthcare industry. This recognition only reinforces our dedication to providing the highest level of service and strategic solutions, allowing our clients to focus on providing quality care and services."

First-ever firm awarded #1 Best in KLAS: Managed IT Services for two consecutive years Post this

With the ongoing transformation of the global talent landscape, the healthcare industry continues to be impacted and experience notable repercussions. Healthcare organizations are confronted with a multitude of challenges, from staffing shortages and managing diverse strategic priorities to alignment of resources. Pivot Point Consulting's Managed Services division provides flexible, centralized managed services solutions for healthcare IT.

"We focus on delivering value and achieving outcomes aligned with each organization's goals, particularly in enhancing patient and end-user experience, optimizing operational efficiency and maximizing revenue," said Andy Palmer, Vice President of Managed Services for Pivot Point Consulting. "With a wealth of experience serving leading systems and vendors, we understand the unique challenges companies face. We ensure that our services not only optimize our clients' investments, but enhance overall operations, leading to positive patient and community outcomes."

Pivot Point Consulting has consistently earned accolades from KLAS over the past nine years. In addition to 2023's ranking as #1 Best in KLAS: Managed IT Services, Pivot Point has previously ranked #2 Best in KLAS: Partial IT Outsourcing (renamed Managed IT Services in 2023) and Best in KLAS: Overall IT Services Firm in 2022. In 2020, Pivot Point was honored as the #1 Best in KLAS: Overall IT Services Firm.

About KLAS

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software and services to deliver timely reports and performance data that represent provider and payer voices and act as catalysts for improving vendor performance. The KLAS research team publishes reports covering the most pressing questions facing healthcare technology today, including emerging technology insights, that provide early insights on the future of healthcare technology solutions. KLAS also fosters measurement and collaboration between healthcare providers and payers and best practice adoption. Learn more at klasresearch.com.

About Pivot Point Consulting

Pivot Point Consulting is a distinguished healthcare-focused technology consulting company dedicated to empowering healthcare organizations to maximize the value derived from their technology and talent. Backed by Vaco Holdings, a leading global professional services organization, Pivot Point Consulting's comprehensive suite of services spans managed services, analytics and AI, EHR, ERP, advisory, virtual care and cybersecurity. With a team of award-winning industry experts, Pivot Point delivers top-tier consulting, managed services and talent solutions to providers, payers, life sciences and technology organizations. To learn more, go to pivotpointconsulting.com.

Media Contact:

Brittney Kowalski

(603) 504-2024

[email protected]

800.381.9681

Healthcare IT Consulting Services

SOURCE Pivot Point Consulting