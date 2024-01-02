Managing burnout and stress as a journalist: Free webinar, Jan. 12

WASHINGTON, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Journalists are likely to face stressors from many directions in 2024: the demands of constant deadlines, industry-wide financial turmoil, and an uncertain election season ahead are among them.

Research shows these stressors affect journalists' mental health. Depending on their beats or work locations, as many as 59% of journalists experience symptoms of serious stress including the inability to concentrate or to sleep, as well as feeling on edge, numb, or angry, according to the Dart Center for Journalism and Trauma.

Join the National Press Club Journalism Institute at 11:30 am ET on Friday, Jan. 12, for a conversation focused on practical tips and effective methods for journalists and newsroom leaders to address stress and burnout. Registration is open for this free webinar.

Participants will:

Learn about mental health toolkits for journalists

for journalists Find a network of like-minded journalists to talk about mental health

to talk about mental health Gain strategies for gaining their leadership's support for mental health

Confirmed speakers include:

Tara Francis Chan , managing editor & operations director, The Appeal

, managing editor & operations director, The Appeal Naseem Miller , senior editor for health, The Journalist's Resource

, senior editor for health, The Journalist's Resource AX Mina , senior civic media fellow, USC Annenberg School of Journalism

, senior civic media fellow, Annenberg School of Journalism Samantha Ragland , vice president, journalism programs, American Press Institute

, vice president, journalism programs, American Press Institute Moderator: Bara Vaida , director of training, National Press Club Journalism Institute

