Managing Director of ProIQ, a Division of Hire Velocity, Recognized as a Top Female Leader in Utah

Women We Admire recently announced their list of Top 50 Women Leaders of Utah for 2022.

ATLANTA, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hire Velocity is excited to announce that Sara West, Managing Director of ProIQ, has been named as one of the top 50 leaders in Utah by Women We Admire, a publication dedicated to recognizing the achievements of exceptional women across industries and circulates its content to over 32,000 individuals and businesses.

In 2021, West launched ProIQ, a new division of Hire Velocity focusing on Digital Advisory solutions for HR and Talent Acquisition departments looking to utilize digital strategies to attract and retain talent. As Managing Director of ProIQ, Sara West leads strategy and solution development as well as delivery for ProIQ's clients from the office in the greater Salt Lake City area. West and her team partner with companies to implement innovative digital recruiting strategies, like social media recruiting, programmatic job advertising, geofencing recruiting, and recruitment marketing to better position themselves in a fast-paced hiring world. Before her current role, West was the Director of Strategic Development at Hire Velocity where she helped shape brand strategy to build market awareness, generate sales leads, and acquire new customers.

All of the women honored on this year's list are recognized for their dedication and efforts in industries including education, healthcare, technology, financial services, and more. "In this state, women were enfranchised 50 years before most American women and were the first women in America to vote under an equal suffrage law. This year's awardees follow in the footsteps of those Utah women who came before them, leading fields that are often largely male-dominated. They continue to eliminate barriers before them and are setting an example for younger generations of women leaders," states the publication's website where the complete list of winners is available.

Please join us in congratulating Sara West on this incredible accomplishment.

