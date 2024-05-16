Manara Academy District 5K Race Raises Funds For Humanitarian Efforts

Fundraiser community event raised thousands to support Gaza and Texas Autism Society

IRVING, Texas, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Manara Academy District celebrated the return of its annual 5K Race, Run, Walk recently by hosting hundreds of participants and supporters who gathered to raise funds for humanitarian efforts. Dr. Ehap Sabri, founder and President of the Manara Academy School Board, presented checks for $10,000 to the Gaza Palestinian American Association (GPAA) and $1,000 to the Texas Autism Society as part of the district's unwavering commitment to community service.

"At Manara Academy, we believe in the power of coming together to create positive change in our community," said Denise Sudan, Superintendent of Schools. "Our students complete service hours through volunteering, advocating for important causes, and raising awareness about issues that matter. Manara students understand that their voice and actions can make a real difference as we work together to build a more inclusive, equitable, and sustainable future for all."

In addition to the race, the fun-filled event featured activities for all ages, including face painting, games, a photo booth, local vendors and food trucks. Race results calculated according to finishers in designated age groups included:

Best Time Overall Male: Unes Hmaidouch

Best Time Overall Female: Aziza Ayoub

Age Group 2-10 years old

Ryan Kasmi Xevah Vasquez Muhammad Abshir

Age Group 11-14 years old

Baraa Aladra Zoubair Fadil Abubakr Jaber

Age Group 15-19 years old

Abdallah Bayan Serene Jabin Nile Siddiqui

Age Group 20-29 years old

Rayed Shaik Faisal Elmi Obada Hamdan

Age Group 30-39 years old

Jonathan Vasquez Mohammed Krafes Huda Ahmad

Age Group 40-49 years old

Razi Syed Jabar Aziz Sadak Shaik

Age Group 50-59 years old

Ehap Sabri Abdul Mohamed Kaja Mohideen

Age Group 60-69 years old

Syed Ansari Abdulhakkim Samad

Age Group 70+ years old

Aziz Mohamed

Dr. Sabri said that outreach is an important part of Manara Academy's culture as students are continually learning about how to be good citizens. He said students routinely participate in community events with local charities and organizations to experience ways they can add value to the community.

"We congratulate everyone who participated in the race and helped behind the scenes," stated Dr. Sabri. "After postponing our annual race a few times during the pandemic, we are thrilled to resume this wonderful event so that our students, staff, families, and friends can help support important causes that matter to them."

About Manara Academy District

Manara Academy District is a top-rated, public charter school district with three campuses: Arlington STEM Academy, Irving Elementary and Learning Academy in Irving. As one of the most diverse schools in Texas, the district has a Superior "A" rating from Charter FIRST and "B" rating from the Texas Education Association. The Superintendent is Denise Sudan and Board Members are Dr. Ehap Sabri, Sadak Shaikh, Dr. Ali Shaqlaih, Jaszeer Mohammed, Brandy Schott, and Dr. Amr Abu-Suleiman. For more information visit www.manaraacademy.org

