Manasquan Bank Announces Appointment of Noeleen Doelger to Board of Directors

WALL TOWNSHIP, N.J., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Manasquan Bank is pleased to announce the appointment of Noeleen Doelger to its Board of Directors. Ms. Doelger is a former Partner of KPMG and has over 35 years of operational leadership experience in the financial service industries.

Manasquan Bank is fortunate and proud to add Ms. Doelger's talents to its Board of Directors.

Noeleen Doelger

Ms. Doelger most recently served as Chief Operating and Financial Officer of Healthcare Risk Advisors, a division of The Doctors Company, where she provided strategic oversight of business processes, financial reporting, and operational excellence. She also held numerous senior leadership positions with Hospitals Insurance Company, FOJP Service Corporation, FTI Consulting, Veris Consulting, and KPMG, where she built a reputation as a trusted advisor and compassionate leader known for her commitment to talent development and guiding organizations through complex transitions.

Ms. Doelger's expertise in financial governance, risk management, and organizational leadership will be invaluable as Manasquan Bank continues to grow and evolve. Her deep understanding of regulated industries, combined with her values-driven approach to leadership and service, aligns seamlessly with the Bank's mission and community commitment.

In addition to her professional achievements, Ms. Doelger is a dedicated community volunteer. She serves as a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) for Monmouth County, advocating for the best interests of children in the foster care system, and volunteers with Lunch Break, a Red Bank–based nonprofit providing essential services and support to local families in need.

Ms. Doelger holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Saint Peter's College and is a Certified Public Accountant as well as Certified in Financial Forensics.

Manasquan Bank looks forward to the insights and leadership Ms. Doelger will bring to the Board, strengthening its commitment to excellence and community stewardship.

About Manasquan Bank:

Manasquan Bank, a mutual community Bank with consolidated assets over $3.4 Billion, is headquartered in Wall Township, NJ. The Bank has been serving New Jersey residents since 1874 and continues to pioneer the future of Banking with both traditional and digital solutions. The Bank offers a full line of personal & business services, and operates fifteen branch locations throughout Middlesex, Monmouth & Ocean Counties. Manasquan Bank proudly supports community-focused, non-profit initiatives through the Manasquan Bank Charitable Foundation. For more information visit www.manasquan.bank.

