Manasquan Bank Announces Appointment of Robert J. Dibble to Board of Directors

WALL TOWNSHIP, N.J., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Manasquan Bank is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert J. Dibble to its Board of Directors. An accomplished human resources executive, who recently retired from Deutsche Bank, Mr. Dibble brings over 30 years of leadership experience and a strong commitment to community service, making him an exceptional addition to the board.

Throughout his distinguished career, Mr. Dibble served as the Regional Head of Human Resources for the Americas and the Global Head of HR for Infrastructure at Deutsche Bank, where he was known for his strategic vision and ability to nurture and develop talent across diverse global teams. His extensive background in executive coaching and talent management aligns seamlessly with Manasquan Bank's mission to support and develop its treasured asset, its people.

"Bob embodies the values we cherish at Manasquan Bank," said James S. Vaccaro, Chair, President, and CEO of Manasquan Bank. "We are delighted to welcome someone with his passion for leadership and community engagement. His insights and experience will be invaluable as we strive to enhance our service to clients and strengthen our connections within the community."

In addition to his professional achievements, Mr. Dibble is an active community leader. He serves as a trustee for the Deutsche Bank Americas Foundation and as Chairman of the Board for the Visiting Nurse Association Health Group, where he focuses on strategic initiatives that promote community well-being.

Mr. Dibble holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from Rowan University and is certified through Columbia University's Coaching Certification Program.

"I am truly honored to be appointed to the Board of Directors at Manasquan Bank," said Mr. Dibble. "This is a tremendous opportunity to collaborate with a team of very talented individuals who are dedicated to serving our community. Manasquan Bank has a rich and meaningful 150-year legacy, and I am very proud and privileged to apply my experience to continue to advance the goals and mission of the organization."

Manasquan Bank looks forward to the fresh perspectives and collaborative spirit that Robert J. Dibble will bring to the board, further enriching its commitment to excellence in service.

About Manasquan Bank:

Manasquan Bank, a mutual community Bank with consolidated assets of $3 Billion, is headquartered in Wall Township, NJ. The Bank has been serving New Jersey residents since 1874 and continues to pioneer the future of Banking with both traditional and digital solutions. The Bank offers a full line of personal & business services, and operates fifteen branch locations throughout Middlesex, Monmouth & Ocean Counties. Manasquan Bank proudly supports community-focused, non-profit initiatives through the Manasquan Bank Charitable Foundation. For more information, visit www.manasquan.Bank

