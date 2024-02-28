Manasquan Bank Announces Full Online Account Opening for Business and Consumer Clients with Launch of Terafina Platform

WALL TOWNSHIP, N.J., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Manasquan Bank, a community bank serving Monmouth, Middlesex, and Ocean Counties in New Jersey, is proud to announce the full launch of its Terafina platform for fully online account opening for both business and consumer clients. With this new platform, clients can now open all account types, including checking, savings, money markets and certificates, in a seamless and secure online environment.

Terafina is a state-of-the-art digital platform that offers a user-friendly interface, providing clients with the ability to easily fill out an application, upload required documents, and complete the verification process, all from the comfort of their own home. The platform is designed to provide a safe and secure environment for clients to manage their account opening process.

The Terafina platform is designed to provide a fully digital account opening experience, streamlining the process for clients. Clients can set up an account on their own time, without the need to visit a physical branch, making the account opening process more convenient than ever before.

"At Manasquan Bank, we are dedicated to providing our clients with the best possible banking experience," said James S. Vaccaro, Chair, President, and CEO of Manasquan Bank. "Our clients' satisfaction is our top priority, and we are thrilled to offer them a simplified and convenient way to open accounts through our Terafina platform."

Manasquan Bank remains committed to providing its clients with innovative and convenient banking solutions. With the launch of Terafina, the bank has taken another significant step towards achieving this goal.

About Manasquan Bank:

Manasquan Bank, a mutual community bank with consolidated assets of $2.9 Billion, is headquartered in Wall Township, NJ. The Bank has been serving New Jersey residents since 1874 and continues to pioneer the future of banking with both traditional and digital solutions. The Bank offers a full line of personal & business services, and operates fifteen branch locations throughout Middlesex, Monmouth & Ocean Counties. Manasquan Bank proudly supports community-focused, non-profit initiatives through the Manasquan Bank Charitable Foundation. For more information, visit www.manasquan.bank

SOURCE Manasquan Bank