Manasquan Bank Charitable Foundation Appoints Andy Sisti as Trustee

WALL TOWNSHIP, N.J., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Manasquan Bank Charitable Foundation is pleased to announce the appointment of Andy Sisti as a Foundation Trustee. The appointment comes as a recognition of Mr. Sisti's deeply seeded commitment and dedication to the community.

Mr. Sisti's appointment follows his active involvement as a member of the Board of Directors of Manasquan Bank and his tenure as Lead Director of the Board from November 2020 to October 2023. He brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to his new role, having spent most of his career in wholesale distribution as a CFO and General Manager. Andy's passion for community service and philanthropy is evident in his work as a Trustee of the Manasquan High School Alumni Foundation, an Elder in his church, and a Director of the New Jersey Liquor Store Association.

The Manasquan Bank Charitable Foundation's mission is to strengthen local communities by supporting not-for-profit groups, institutions, schools, and other organizations. The Foundation supports various initiatives, including education, social and civic services, health and wellness, recreation, culture, and arts.

"Andy's appointment as Trustee of the Foundation represents a significant milestone in our journey to continuing to deliver on our mission of supporting and uplifting the communities we serve," shared James S. Vaccaro, Manasquan Bank Charitable Foundation Chair. "We congratulate Andy on his appointment as a Trustee of the Foundation and look forward to his continued contributions."

About Manasquan Bank Charitable Foundation, Inc.:

For 150 years, Manasquan Bank has provided direct support to organizations seeking to make a positive difference in their communities. With the formation of the Manasquan Bank Charitable Foundation in 2014, they continue to bring that initiative to the next level. Designed to support those serving unmet local needs in new ways, the Foundation serves as the Bank's single source of financial assistance for qualified non-profits who share their passion to create positive societal change. For more information, visit https://manasquan.bank/charitable-foundation.

