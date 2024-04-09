Manasquan Bank Appoints Andrew Drechsler to Board of Directors

WALL TOWNSHIP, N.J., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Manasquan Bank is proud to announce the appointment of Andrew Drechsler to its Board of Directors, effective April 24, 2024. Mr. Drechsler is an accomplished financial and operational executive with extensive experience in both public and private companies in the life science industry.

"Andy's exceptional financial acumen and experience in leading successful life science companies will undoubtedly bring invaluable insights and expertise to our Board," stated James S. Vaccaro, Chair, CEO and President of Manasquan Bank. "His commitment to the Bank's market area only serves to enhance this strategic addition to the Board. We are thrilled to have him and look forward to working together to continue driving growth and success for the Bank."

Mr. Drechsler currently serves as a consultant to development-stage pharmaceutical and biotech companies that are in their start-up phase. Previously, Mr. Drechsler served as the Chief Financial Officer of Provention Bio where he assisted in the start-up and strategic growth of the company. Provention Bio was acquired by Sanofi in 2023. Mr. Drechsler has also served as the Chief Financial Officer of Insmed Incorporated, VaxInnate Corporation and Valera Pharmaceuticals, where he played a large role in securing financial transactions and overseeing operations.

"I'm honored to join Manasquan Bank's Board of Directors and be a part of an organization that values community involvement as much as I do," said Mr. Drechsler. "As a lifelong Monmouth County resident, I've always admired the Bank's commitment to serving its local community, and I look forward to contributing my experience and expertise to help continue building on Manasquan Bank's 150-year legacy of stability and service excellence."

Mr. Drechsler holds a BS in Accounting, graduating Magna Cum Laude from Villanova University. He has also serves as a Board member of the NJ JDRF chapter and has volunteered his time to provide outreach aiding newly diagnosed type 1 diabetic patients and families.

About Manasquan Bank:

Manasquan Bank, a mutual community bank with consolidated assets of $2.9 Billion, is headquartered in Wall Township, NJ. The Bank has been serving New Jersey residents since 1874 and continues to pioneer the future of banking with both traditional and digital solutions. The Bank offers a full line of personal & business services, and operates fifteen branch locations throughout Middlesex, Monmouth & Ocean Counties. Manasquan Bank proudly supports community-focused, non-profit initiatives through the Manasquan Bank Charitable Foundation. For more information, visit www.manasquan.bank

