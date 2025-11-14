NJBankers Honors Two Manasquan Bank Team Members for 2025 Rising Star and Constantine G Callas Progressive Educational & Work Ethic Memorial Scholarship Recipient

WALL TOWNSHIP, N.J., Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Manasquan Bank is pleased to announce that two of its valued team members, Tracy Woodfield and Megan Murphy, were honored as 2025 Rising Stars at the NJBankers Rising Star Awards Dinner held on November 13, 2025, at The Stone House at Stirling Ridge in Warren, NJ.

The NJBankers Rising Star Awards recognizes emerging leaders, under the age of 40, who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation and dedication to their communities. This distinguished event celebrates the accomplishments of the next generation of banking leadership and includes a cocktail reception, followed by a dinner and awards ceremony.

"We are incredibly proud to have Tracy and Megan recognized as Rising Stars by NJBankers," said James S. Vaccaro, Chair, President & CEO of Manasquan Bank. "Their leadership, dedication, and passion for creating positive change—both within our organization and throughout the community—embody the core values we uphold at Manasquan Bank. This well-deserved honor stands as a testament to their hard work and the lasting impact they continue to make."

Megan Murphy, VP, Commercial Lender, was honored for her exceptional leadership, adaptability, and commitment to both Manasquan Bank and the broader community. Since joining as a Credit Analyst in 2017, she has consistently gone above and beyond her role, most notably spearheading the Bank's transition to the SBA's PPP loan portal during the pandemic, leading internal training, and serving as a key liaison with vendors and clients. She has streamlined loan processes, taken initiative to strengthen SBA financing efforts, and become the go-to expert for complex referrals. Beyond her professional impact, Megan actively contributes to nonprofit initiatives and internal committees, demonstrating her dedication to community service and continuous professional growth.

Tracy Woodfield, AVP, Learning & Development Manager, was recognized for playing a pivotal role in shaping the foundational learning experiences for many of our employees. Her warm, welcoming approach ensures a smooth transition into the organization and leaves a lasting, positive impression on new hires. She is an inspirational leader, consistently sought out for her guidance, support, and expertise.

Manasquan Bank is also pleased to announce that Julie Olters, Marketing & Communications Coordinator, is the recipient of this year's Constatine G. Callas Progressive Education and Work Ethic Memorial Scholarship presented by NJBankers in conjunction with scholarship sponsor, George Callas, Chief Revenue Officer and National Sales Director of the Invictus Group,

The scholarship is being sponsored by Mr. Callas in memory of his beloved father who was known for his entrepreneurial spirit and belief in making a better life through education. The scholarship was open to all employees of New Jersey financial institutions who are committed to continuing education in the field of finance and whose financial institution is a member of the New Jersey Bankers Association.

Jim Vaccaro, Chair, CEO and President of Manasquan Bank states, "We, at Manasquan Bank, wish to congratulate Julie as being this year's recipient of Constantine G. Callas Educational and Work Ethic Memorial Scholarship. Julie truly epitomizes the essence of the award's purpose."

About Manasquan Bank:

Manasquan Bank, a mutual community Bank with consolidated assets of $3.4 Billion, is headquartered in Wall Township, NJ. The Bank has been serving New Jersey residents since 1874 and continues to pioneer the future of Banking with both traditional and digital solutions. The Bank offers a full line of personal & business services, and operates fifteen branch locations throughout Middlesex, Monmouth & Ocean Counties. Manasquan Bank proudly supports community-focused, non-profit initiatives through the Manasquan Bank Charitable Foundation. For more information, visit www.manasquan.Bank

