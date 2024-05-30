Manasquan Bank Announces Promotion to Executive Vice President for Four Key Leaders

WALL TOWNSHIP, N.J., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Manasquan Bank proudly announces the elevation of four outstanding individuals to the position of Executive Vice President, marking a significant milestone in their careers and underscoring the Bank's commitment to developing and recognizing talent within its valued colleague base.

Jennie Piperi, a seasoned professional with a proven track record of success, has been promoted to Executive Vice President and will continue her role as Director of Marketing and Digital Operations. Joining Manasquan Bank in April 2019 as Senior Vice President, following the merger of Metuchen Savings Bank and Manasquan Bank, Jennie quickly established herself as a driving force within the organization. Armed with a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing from Kean University and a comprehensive HR Management Certificate from both Union County College and Fairleigh Dickinson University, Jennie's leadership has been pivotal in enhancing the Bank's marketing strategies and fortifying its digital operations. Additionally, Jennie graduated from the ABA Stonier Graduate School of Banking, further enriching her expertise. Her innovative approach and dedication to excellence have earned her widespread respect among colleagues and clients alike.

Jeffery Casten, a stalwart in the banking industry with over 40 years of commercial lending experience, has been promoted to Executive Vice President and will continue to serve as Director of Commercial Lending. Jeffery's journey with Manasquan Bank began in 2006 as Senior Vice President and Commercial Loan Officer. With a bachelor's degree in business administration from Bucknell University, Jeffery's extensive background includes tenure with prominent institutions such as New Jersey National Bank, First Fidelity Bank, and Wachovia. His leadership and expertise have been instrumental in driving the success of the Commercial Lending Department.

Timothy Dempsey, a finance professional with nearly two decades of lending and credit experience, has been promoted to Executive Vice President and retains his role as Chief Credit Officer. Timothy's journey at Manasquan Bank commenced in 2008 as a Credit Analyst, steadily progressing through various roles to assume the mantle of Chief Credit Officer in 2022. With a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Buffalo and a master's degree in business administration from Monmouth University, Timothy's academic prowess is complemented by his practical expertise. Timothy is a graduate of the prestigious Stonier Graduate School of Banking, and his leadership has been instrumental in ensuring the Bank's credit quality remains robust.

Robert Hart, a seasoned mortgage lending professional with four decades of experience, has been promoted to Executive Vice President and will continue to serve as Director of Residential Lending. Bob's tenure at Manasquan Bank commenced in 2010 as a Senior Vice President and Director of Residential Lending. With a bachelor's degree in political science from Seton Hall University, Bob's extensive career spans tenures with renowned institutions such as City Federal Savings Bank, Ocean First Bank, Sovereign Bank, Freedom Mortgage, and Central Jersey Bank. His leadership and expertise have been instrumental in driving the success of the Residential Lending Department.

James S. Vaccaro, Chair, President, and CEO of Manasquan Bank expressed his sincere appreciation for the dedication and contributions of these newly promoted executives. "The elevation of Jennie, Jeff, Tim, and Bob to Executive Vice President underscores their exceptional leadership and commitment to excellence," said Vaccaro. "Their collective expertise and unwavering dedication have been instrumental in driving the success of Manasquan Bank, and they, collectively, will continue to play pivotal roles in the development, shaping, and success of our future."

Manasquan Bank extends its congratulations to Jennie Piperi, Jeffery Casten, Timothy Dempsey, and Robert Hart on their well-deserved promotions.

About Manasquan Bank:

Manasquan Bank, a mutual community bank with consolidated assets of $2.9 Billion, is headquartered in Wall Township, NJ. The Bank has been serving New Jersey residents since 1874 and continues to pioneer the future of banking with both traditional and digital solutions. The Bank offers a full line of personal & business services, and operates fifteen branch locations throughout Middlesex, Monmouth & Ocean Counties. Manasquan Bank proudly supports community-focused, non-profit initiatives through the Manasquan Bank Charitable Foundation. For more information, visit www.manasquan.bank

SOURCE Manasquan Bank