Manasquan Bank Celebrates 150th Anniversary

WALL TOWNSHIP, N.J., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Manasquan Bank proudly announces that it is celebrating 150 years of continuous service. Since its inception on March 21st, 1874, Manasquan Bank has been committed to supporting the financial needs of its residents, businesses, and communities. Despite experiencing significant changes in the banking industry, the Bank's dedication to providing personalized, best-in-class service that caters to the unique and evolving needs of its valued clients has never wavered.

As Manasquan Bank celebrates this milestone, it remains grateful for the role its clients have played in its success. The Bank is proud to have been an integral part of its communities for 150 years and looks forward to continuing to work together to create a brighter future for all.

"The unwavering patronage and steadfast trust of our clients have been the cornerstone of our success," says Manasquan Bank Chair, President, and CEO, James S. Vaccaro. "We are extraordinarily grateful to be their financial partner of choice."

For Manasquan Bank, banking is more than just transactions and numbers. It's about people, relationships, and the power of community. The Bank remains focused on the future and commits to investing in leading-edge digital banking tools that make community banking more convenient, secure, and accessible than ever before. At the same time, its bankers are always available for their clients, providing the personal connection and support they need to achieve their financial goals.

Manasquan Bank invites its clients to follow along on its website and social media channels for updates about exciting events and giveaways to help celebrate this momentous occasion. The Bank is honored to serve its clients and looks forward to continuing to do so for another 150 years.

About Manasquan Bank:

Manasquan Bank, a mutual community bank with consolidated assets of $2.9 Billion, is headquartered in Wall Township, NJ. The Bank has been serving New Jersey residents since 1874 and continues to pioneer the future of banking with both traditional and digital solutions. The Bank offers a full line of personal & business services, and operates fifteen branch locations throughout Middlesex, Monmouth & Ocean Counties. Manasquan Bank proudly supports community-focused, non-profit initiatives through the Manasquan Bank Charitable Foundation. For more information, visit www.manasquan.bank.

