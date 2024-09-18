Manasquan Bank Celebrates 150 Years with Record-Breaking Days of Giving, Raising Over $12K for 10 Charities

WALL TOWNSHIP, N.J., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of its 150th anniversary, Manasquan Bank is thrilled to announce the remarkable success of its 2024 Days of Giving donation program. This year, the event shattered previous records by raising a total of $12,228.70, benefiting ten diverse and impactful charities across Monmouth, Middlesex, and Ocean counties.

As part of the 150th anniversary celebrations, Manasquan Bank's Charitable Foundation extended its support to ten deserving non-profit organizations, reflecting its deep-rooted commitment to community service. The charities that received funding are:

Kindness Cafe on Main

Next Steps Adult Day Program

Sandy Hook Foundation

Shore Saves

Chef Lou's Army

Sea Change Recovery Community Organization

The Arc, Ocean County Chapter

Akhil Autism Foundation

Metuchen Education Foundation

National Multiple Sclerosis Society

During the event, patrons from throughout the region visited Manasquan Bank's branch locations to participate in a unique coin exchange initiative. The Bank matched up to 15% of each transaction total, with participants retaining their entire redemption amount. In addition, participants had the option to donate all or a portion of their counted coins or make separate monetary contributions.

James S. Vaccaro, Chair, President, and CEO of Manasquan Bank expressed his enthusiasm about the event: "As we celebrate 150 years of serving our communities, we are extraordinarily proud of the success of this year's Days of Giving. The generosity and support of our clients and the community have allowed us to make a significant impact on these ten remarkable organizations. Our commitment to fostering positive change and supporting those in need remains as strong as ever."

The Days of Giving initiative, which began in 2021, continues to provide a platform for community engagement and charitable contributions. This year's event was particularly special, as it marked a major milestone in the Bank's history. It was followed by their 150th anniversary Community Day event, where members of the community gathered for a day of free food, games, crafts and entertainment provided by the Bank.

For more information about Manasquan Bank's 150th anniversary celebrations, Days of Giving, and annual Community Day events, please visit: manasquan.bank.

About Manasquan Bank:

Manasquan Bank, a mutual community Bank with consolidated assets of $3 Billion, is headquartered in Wall Township, NJ. The Bank has been serving New Jersey residents since 1874 and continues to pioneer the future of Banking with both traditional and digital solutions. The Bank offers a full line of personal & business services, and operates fifteen branch locations throughout Middlesex, Monmouth & Ocean Counties. Manasquan Bank proudly supports community-focused, non-profit initiatives through the Manasquan Bank Charitable Foundation. For more information, visit www.manasquan.Bank.

SOURCE Manasquan Bank