Manasquan Bank Celebrates Angela Baran's Achievement as an Accredited Payments Risk Professional (APRP)

WALL TOWNSHIP, N.J., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Manasquan Bank is thrilled to announce that Angela Baran, Senior Cash Management Support Specialist, has successfully earned the designation of Accredited Payments Risk Professional (APRP) after passing a rigorous examination administered by the National Automated Clearing House Association (NACHA). This esteemed credential recognizes Angie's comprehensive expertise in risk management strategies, concepts, and mitigation techniques within the payments ecosystem.

As an APRP, Angie demonstrates an advanced understanding of the complexities surrounding risk management for a range of payment methods, including ACH, check, wire transfers, debit, credit, prepaid cards, and emerging payment solutions. Her accomplishment reflects her commitment to excellence in a rapidly evolving industry.

Angie joined Manasquan Bank in 2016 as a Universal Banker at the Manasquan Branch. She quickly rose through the ranks, becoming Universal Banker Supervisor in 2018 and then Assistant Branch Manager at the Manahawkin Branch in 2019. In May 2021, she transitioned to the Cash Management Department, where her dedication to expanding her knowledge of cash management products and the ACH network has been evident. Notably, Angie also obtained her AAP (Accredited ACH Professional) certification last year, further solidifying her expertise in the field.

"We are extraordinarily proud of Angie for achieving her APRP certification. This significant accomplishment highlights her dedication and expertise in the payments landscape," boasted James S. Vaccaro, Chair, President, and CEO of Manasquan Bank. "Angie's commitment to excellence not only enriches her professional development but also enhances the capabilities of our team and the quality of service we provide to our clients. We look forward to seeing her continue to grow and contribute positively to our community."

With the APRP designation, Angie is now uniquely positioned to enhance Manasquan Bank's client services through improved operational processes, risk management strategies, and technical standards. Her expertise ensures that clients will continue to receive the highest level of service and insight in an increasingly complex payments landscape.

About Manasquan Bank:

Manasquan Bank, a mutual community Bank with consolidated assets of $3 Billion, is headquartered in Wall Township, NJ. The Bank has been serving New Jersey residents since 1874 and continues to pioneer the future of Banking with both traditional and digital solutions. The Bank offers a full line of personal & business services, and operates fifteen branch locations throughout Middlesex, Monmouth & Ocean Counties. Manasquan Bank proudly supports community-focused, non-profit initiatives through the Manasquan Bank Charitable Foundation. For more information, visit www.manasquan.Bank

