Manasquan Bank Celebrates Suellen Arecchi as 2024 Warren Hill Award Honoree

WALL TOWNSHIP, N.J., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Manasquan Bank is thrilled to announce that Suellen Arecchi, Senior Vice President, BSA & Deposit Compliance Officer, has been honored with the prestigious 2024 Warren Hill Award from the New Jersey Bankers' Association (NJBankers). This esteemed award recognizes and celebrates individuals who demonstrate exceptional service and leadership within the banking community. Suellen's dedication exemplifies the spirit of this award.

Since 2020, Suellen has served as co-chairperson of the NJBankers Women in Banking Conference Committee, where she has been a passionate advocate for enhancing the role of women in the banking sector. Her commitment to fostering an inclusive environment is reflected in her integral role in planning the annual Women in Banking Conference, which brings together industry leaders to promote women's leadership and success.

In addition to her work with the Women in Banking Conference Committee, Suellen actively contributes to NJBankers' BSA, Compliance, and CRA Committees. Her insightful feedback and innovative perspectives have made a lasting impact, further solidifying her reputation as a leader committed to excellence in the financial services industry.

"Suellen's dedication to empowering others and her unwavering commitment to our industry truly set her apart," said Cathy Franzoni, Manasquan Bank's Chief Operating Officer. "We are proud to have her as an integral part of the Manasquan Bank team, and we congratulate her on this well-deserved honor."

The Warren Hill Award was formally presented at the NJBankers Banking on the Future Conference this September, where Suellen was recognized alongside fellow honoree Nancy Schneier of Vikar Technologies.

At Manasquan Bank, the power of community and the importance of leadership in driving positive change are core values. Suellen Arecchi's recognition is a testament to the Bank's commitment to nurturing talent and promoting diversity within the banking industry.

About Manasquan Bank:

Manasquan Bank, a mutual community Bank with consolidated assets of $3 Billion, is headquartered in Wall Township, NJ. The Bank has been serving New Jersey residents since 1874 and continues to pioneer the future of Banking with both traditional and digital solutions. The Bank offers a full line of personal & business services, and operates fifteen branch locations throughout Middlesex, Monmouth & Ocean Counties. Manasquan Bank proudly supports community-focused, non-profit initiatives through the Manasquan Bank Charitable Foundation. For more information, visit www.manasquan.Bank

SOURCE Manasquan Bank