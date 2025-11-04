Manasquan Bank Charitable Foundation Donates $120,000 to Local Food Pantries and Expands Relief Services Amid Federal Government Shutdown and SNAP Benefit Reductions

WALL TOWNSHIP, N.J., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the ongoing federal government shutdown and the resulting reduction in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, Manasquan Bank's Charitable Foundation has announced a $120,000 contribution to support local feeding organizations/food pantries across Middlesex, Monmouth, and Ocean counties.

These donations will provide critical funding to community organizations assisting families and individuals facing food insecurity. Funds will be distributed to ensure that essential food and resources remain accessible to those individuals who are most vulnerable.

"Supporting our communities in times of need defines the essence of who we are," said James Vaccaro, Chair, President and CEO of Manasquan Bank. "The recent reduction in SNAP benefits, compounded by the effects of the federal government shutdown, has placed significant strain on many households. We want our communities to know that Manasquan Bank is here to help — not only through charitable giving, but through tangible financial relief."

In addition to this charitable contribution, Manasquan Bank has and will continue to assist clients directly impacted by the shutdown or loss of federal benefits.

"Providing relief through community investment is a reflection of our core values," Vaccaro continued "Manasquan Bank has been part of these communities for more than 151 years, and we remain steadfast in our mission to stand beside our communities in both times of prosperity and challenge."

Manasquan Bank encourages any clients or residents experiencing financial difficulty due to the shutdown or changes in federal benefits to reach out to their local branch.

About Manasquan Bank:

Manasquan Bank, a mutual community Bank with consolidated assets over $3.4 Billion, is headquartered in Wall Township, NJ. The Bank has been serving New Jersey residents since 1874 and continues to pioneer the future of Banking with both traditional and digital solutions. The Bank offers a full line of personal & business services, and operates fifteen branch locations throughout Middlesex, Monmouth & Ocean Counties. Manasquan Bank proudly supports community-focused, non-profit initiatives through the Manasquan Bank Charitable Foundation. For more information, visit www.manasquan.bank

