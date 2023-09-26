Manasquan Bank Donates Land to Borough of Metuchen for Pocket Park Named After First African American Voter

WALL TOWNSHIP, N.J., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Manasquan Bank has recently made a significant donation of land to the Borough of Metuchen. The land, formerly the site of the drive-through space of the Bank's first Metuchen branch, will be utilized to create a pocket park that will serve as a peaceful and relaxing outdoor space for residents and visitors alike. The decision to donate the land demonstrates the Bank's commitment to supporting its local communities and their initiatives.

The Manasquan Bank team was honored to be present at the park dedication ceremony on September 21st. The ceremony was attended by members of the Metuchen community, local officials, and representatives from the Bank. The dedication ceremony featured a variety of speakers, including Manasquan Bank President, Chair and CEO, James S. Vaccaro, and Metuchen Mayor, Jonathan Busch.

"I am proud of Manasquan Bank's commitment to supporting the community of Metuchen and am thrilled to see our former branch location transformed into a beautiful park for all to enjoy," stated Vaccaro. "It is our hope that this contribution will enhance the quality of life for the residents of Metuchen and serve as a testament to our dedication to giving back."

In addition to providing a new space for residents to enjoy, the pocket park was also dedicated to Thomas Mundy Peterson, former Metuchen resident and the first African American to vote in a United States election under the 15th Amendment on March 31, 1870. This was the first time any citizen's right, regardless of race, had been federally protected. The park will be open to the public and serve as a reminder of the importance of civic engagement and the struggle for equal rights.

Manasquan Bank is committed to community service and giving back to the communities it serves. The Bank's donation of this land to create a pocket park is a true reflection of this commitment. The pocket park is a beautiful addition to the borough of Metuchen, and it is the Bank's hope that this new public space will serve as a source of inspiration and reflection for generations to come.

About Manasquan Bank:

Manasquan Bank, a mutual community bank with consolidated assets of $2.8 Billion, is headquartered in Wall Township, NJ. The Bank has been serving New Jersey residents since 1874 and continues to pioneer the future of banking with both traditional and digital solutions. The Bank offers a full line of personal & business services, and operates fifteen branch locations throughout Middlesex, Monmouth & Ocean Counties. Manasquan Bank proudly supports community-focused, non-profit initiatives through the Manasquan Bank Charitable Foundation. For more information, visit www.manasquan.bank

