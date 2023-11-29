Manasquan Bank Honored as a 2023 "Best Banks to Work For" by American Banker for Fifth Consecutive Year

WALL TOWNSHIP, N.J., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Manasquan Bank has once again been recognized as one of the "Best Banks to Work For" by American Banker magazine for its exceptional employee satisfaction. The Best Companies Group (BCG) organizes the annual list, with Manasquan Bank being ranked as the #19 "Best Bank" in the country on the 2023 list of all U.S. Banks, #1 in New Jersey and #14 on the list of 55 institutions with total assets of less than $3 Billion.

Manasquan Bank Honored as a 2023 "Best Banks to Work For" by American Banker

The Best Banks to Work For program, initiated in 2013 by American Banker and BCG, identifies, recognizes, and honors U.S. banks for providing outstanding employee satisfaction. The evaluation process consists of analyzing participating companies' workplace policies, demographics, and practices. An anonymous employee survey assesses their overall experiences and attitudes towards their workplace. The combined scores were then used to determine the top banks and their final rankings.

"We are thrilled to, again, be recognized as one of the 'Best Banks to Work For' by American Banker magazine," said James S. Vaccaro, Chair, President, and CEO of Manasquan Bank. "We remain steadfast in our commitment to providing our employees with an outstanding work environment and comprehensive programs that promote overall employee well-being that reflect our dedication to excellence. We are honored to receive this award and grateful to American Banker for recognizing our efforts."

The recognition earned by Manasquan Bank as one of the "Best Banks to Work For" reflects the unwavering commitment to provide employees with exceptional benefits, programs, and resources that support growth and development within the organization. Highlighted by the efforts to provide innovative and tailored programs, the bank has established an exceptional work environment that fosters personal and professional growth.

About Manasquan Bank:

Manasquan Bank, a mutual community bank with consolidated assets of $2.9 Billion, is headquartered in Wall Township, NJ. The Bank has been serving New Jersey residents since 1874 and continues to pioneer the future of banking with both traditional and digital solutions. The Bank offers a full line of personal & business services, and operates fifteen branch locations throughout Middlesex, Monmouth & Ocean Counties. Manasquan Bank proudly supports community-focused, non-profit initiatives through the Manasquan Bank Charitable Foundation. For more information, visit www.manasquan.bank

