Manasquan Bank Named NJBIZ Best Place to Work in New Jersey 2024

WALL TOWNSHIP, N.J., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Manasquan Bank is proud to announce that it has once again been recognized as one of NJBIZ's Best Places to Work in New Jersey for 2024 in the Medium Category (50 - 249 US Employees). This prestigious award, based upon the results of a survey conducted by BridgeTower Media's Best Companies Group, highlights Manasquan Bank's commitment to fostering a positive workplace environment as determined by its own employees.

The Best Places to Work in New Jersey program, organized by NJBIZ and BridgeTower Media, confidentially collects feedback from employees to assess workplace satisfaction, organizational culture, and employee engagement. This recognition underscores Manasquan Bank's efforts in creating a supportive and rewarding workplace where employees thrive.

"We are honored to once again be recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in New Jersey," said James S. Vaccaro, Chair, President, and CEO of Manasquan Bank. "This award is a testament to the dedication and talent of our entire team, and it reaffirms our commitment to providing an environment where colleagues feel appreciated and valued— both of which result in a highly motivated workforce."

To celebrate this achievement, Manasquan Bank looks forward to participating in an in-person award event scheduled for September 26th, where all participating companies will be officially ranked. This event will provide an opportunity for leaders and employees to come together and celebrate the collective success and positive workplace environment that Manasquan Bank continues to foster.

About Manasquan Bank:

Manasquan Bank, a mutual community bank with consolidated assets of $2.9 Billion, is headquartered in Wall Township, NJ. The Bank has been serving New Jersey residents since 1874 and continues to pioneer the future of banking with both traditional and digital solutions. The Bank offers a full line of personal & business services, and operates fifteen branch locations throughout Middlesex, Monmouth & Ocean Counties. Manasquan Bank proudly supports community-focused, non-profit initiatives through the Manasquan Bank Charitable Foundation. For more information, visit www.manasquan.bank 

