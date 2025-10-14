Manasquan Bank Was Awarded with the NJ Bankers Association Community Service Award

WALL TOWNSHIP, N.J., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Manasquan Bank is proud to announce that it has been selected as a recipient of the 2025 New Jersey Bankers Association (NJBankers) Community Service Award, recognizing the bank's exemplary commitment to community enrichment, volunteerism, and charitable investment across its service areas.

The NJBankers Community Service Award celebrates banks that go beyond traditional financial services to make tangible, positive impacts in their communities. Each year, member banks submit their public-service initiatives for consideration, and a panel reviews them to select outstanding examples of civic leadership.

"We are honored to be recognized by NJBankers," said James S. Vaccaro, Chair, President & CEO. "At Manasquan Bank, we believe our mission extends beyond banking — it includes being a catalyst for positive change in the neighborhoods we serve. This award reaffirms our dedication to partnering with local nonprofits, schools, and civic groups to uplift and strengthen our communities."

Over the past year, Manasquan Bank's community service efforts have been documented within our annual Community Impact Report and can be reviewed here. Below are some highlighted items that can found within the report.

Volunteer engagement — bank staff contributed over 505 volunteer hours supporting food banks, mentoring programs, environmental cleanups, and various volunteer efforts through our CREW Cares program.

Charitable giving — the Manasquan Bank Charitable Foundation provided $392,120 in grants to local nonprofit organizations addressing affordable housing, youth development, health and human services, and educational programs.

Financial education outreach — the bank hosted a series of free workshops and seminars in local schools, community centers, and online, with critical information on budgeting, credit, fraud prevention, and homeownership.

"As our banking industry continues to evolve, it is essential that institutions remain grounded in service," said. Cathy Franzoni, SEVP & COO. "This award reflects the spirit and hard work of every Manasquan Bank employee who devotes time, talent and care to the communities they live in. We are deeply grateful to NJBankers for this honor."

The NJBankers Community Service Awards also serve as a public demonstration to state and federal policymakers of the banking industry's ongoing role in promoting economic health, civic well-being, and social progress.

About Manasquan Bank:

Manasquan Bank, a mutual community Bank with consolidated assets over $3.4 Billion, is headquartered in Wall Township, NJ. The Bank has been serving New Jersey residents since 1874 and continues to pioneer the future of Banking with both traditional and digital solutions. The Bank offers a full line of personal & business services, and operates fifteen branch locations throughout Middlesex, Monmouth & Ocean Counties. Manasquan Bank proudly supports community-focused, non-profit initiatives through the Manasquan Bank Charitable Foundation. For more information, visit www.manasquan.Bank

