MANASQUAN BANK'S ANGELA BARAN EARNS NACHA ACCREDITED ACH PROFESSIONAL CERTIFICATION

WALL TOWNSHIP, N.J., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Manasquan Bank is pleased to announce that Angela Baran, Cash Management Support Specialist II, has passed the Nacha Accredited ACH Professional exam and is now an Accredited ACH Professional (AAP). This achievement makes her an elite member of highly skilled payments professionals nationally recognized for their electronic payments expertise, particularly within the field of Automated Clearing House (ACH) payments.

Angie joined Manasquan Bank in 2016 as a Universal Banker in our Manasquan Branch. She then advanced to the Universal Banker Supervisor role in 2018 in the Meetinghouse Road Branch and then in 2019 was promoted to Assistant Branch Manager in our Manahawkin Branch. Angie joined the Cash Management Department in May of 2021 as a Cash Management Specialist. Over the past two years, she has demonstrated her dedication and commitment to learning by expanding her knowledge of cash management products and the ACH network. The AAP certification is a testament to Angie's hard work and dedication to improving her skills and knowledge.

Chair, President and CEO of Manasquan Bank, James S. Vaccaro, congratulated Angie on her recent achievement, saying, "We are proud of Angie for obtaining the prestigious AAP certification. Her achievement showcases her hard work, dedication, and commitment to excellence. We are fortunate to have her on our team, and we look forward to her continued growth and success."

As an accredited ACH professional, Angie is now equipped with the knowledge and expertise to better serve Manasquan Bank's clients with operational processes and flows, risk management, technical standards, and more. Her certification ensures that Manasquan Bank clients will continue to receive the highest level of service and expertise.

About Manasquan Bank:

Manasquan Bank, a mutual community bank with consolidated assets of $2.8 Billion, is headquartered in Wall Township, NJ. The Bank has been serving New Jersey residents since 1874 and continues to pioneer the future of banking with both traditional and digital solutions. The Bank offers a full line of personal & business services, and operates fifteen branch locations throughout Middlesex, Monmouth & Ocean Counties. Manasquan Bank proudly supports community-focused, non-profit initiatives through the Manasquan Bank Charitable Foundation. For more information, visit www.manasquan.bank

SOURCE Manasquan Bank