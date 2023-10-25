MANASQUAN BANK'S JULIE OLTERS AND TINA REID RECEIVE NJ BANKERS RISING STAR AWARD

News provided by

Manasquan Bank

25 Oct, 2023, 07:50 ET

WALL TOWNSHIP, N.J., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Manasquan Bank, a leading community bank serving Monmouth, Middlesex, and Ocean Counties in New Jersey, is proud to announce two of its esteemed colleagues, Julie Olters and Tina Reid are recipients of the prestigious New Jersey Bankers Association Rising Star Award for 2023. This award recognizes outstanding professionals in the banking industry under the age of 40 who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation, and commitment to their organizations.

Continue Reading
Manasquan Bank's 2023 NJ Bankers Rising Star Award Winners, Julie Olters (left) and Tina Reid (right).
Manasquan Bank's 2023 NJ Bankers Rising Star Award Winners, Julie Olters (left) and Tina Reid (right).

Julie Olters, Senior HR Generalist, has been instrumental in creating a culture of collaboration and respect within the organization. She has implemented several initiatives that have helped to boost employee morale and engagement, including an employee recognition program and wellness/wellbeing programs. Julie's dedication to creating a positive work environment has been a key factor in the success of Manasquan Bank's organization.

Tina Reid, Vice President and Director of Internal Audit, has played a critical role in ensuring that the Bank's operations are efficient, effective, and compliant with all applicable regulatory rules and regulations. Tina's leadership and expertise have been instrumental in driving success, and she has been a mentor and role model for many junior staff members.

"At Manasquan Bank, we are committed to developing and recognizing exceptional talent within our organization, and we are thrilled to have Julie and Tina as recipients of the NJ Bankers Rising Star Award," said James S. Vaccaro, Chair, President, and CEO of Manasquan Bank. "These two outstanding leaders have made significant contributions to the success of our organization, and we are proud to have them as part of the Manasquan Bank team."

The NJ Bankers Rising Star Award winners will be announced at a ceremony on November 2, 2023, at the The Stone House at Stirling Ridge in Warren, New Jersey.

About Manasquan Bank:

Manasquan Bank, a mutual community bank with consolidated assets of $2.8 Billion, is headquartered in Wall Township, NJ. The Bank has been serving New Jersey residents since 1874 and continues to pioneer the future of banking with both traditional and digital solutions. The Bank offers a full line of personal & business services, and operates fifteen branch locations throughout Middlesex, Monmouth & Ocean Counties. Manasquan Bank proudly supports community-focused, non-profit initiatives through the Manasquan Bank Charitable Foundation. For more information, visit www.manasquan.bank 

SOURCE Manasquan Bank

Also from this source

MANASQUAN BANK'S 3rd ANNUAL DAYS OF GIVING DONATION PROGRAM RAISED OVER $10K FOR 10 CHARITIES

MANASQUAN BANK'S 3rd ANNUAL DAYS OF GIVING DONATION PROGRAM RAISED OVER $10K FOR 10 CHARITIES

Manasquan Bank proudly announced the successful completion of its 3rd Annual Days of Giving donation program. The event witnessed a substantial...
Manasquan Bank Donates Land to Borough of Metuchen for Pocket Park Named After First African American Voter

Manasquan Bank Donates Land to Borough of Metuchen for Pocket Park Named After First African American Voter

Manasquan Bank has recently made a significant donation of land to the Borough of Metuchen. The land, formerly the site of the drive-through space of ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.