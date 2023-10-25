MANASQUAN BANK'S JULIE OLTERS AND TINA REID RECEIVE NJ BANKERS RISING STAR AWARD

WALL TOWNSHIP, N.J., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Manasquan Bank, a leading community bank serving Monmouth, Middlesex, and Ocean Counties in New Jersey, is proud to announce two of its esteemed colleagues, Julie Olters and Tina Reid are recipients of the prestigious New Jersey Bankers Association Rising Star Award for 2023. This award recognizes outstanding professionals in the banking industry under the age of 40 who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation, and commitment to their organizations.

Manasquan Bank's 2023 NJ Bankers Rising Star Award Winners, Julie Olters (left) and Tina Reid (right).

Julie Olters, Senior HR Generalist, has been instrumental in creating a culture of collaboration and respect within the organization. She has implemented several initiatives that have helped to boost employee morale and engagement, including an employee recognition program and wellness/wellbeing programs. Julie's dedication to creating a positive work environment has been a key factor in the success of Manasquan Bank's organization.

Tina Reid, Vice President and Director of Internal Audit, has played a critical role in ensuring that the Bank's operations are efficient, effective, and compliant with all applicable regulatory rules and regulations. Tina's leadership and expertise have been instrumental in driving success, and she has been a mentor and role model for many junior staff members.

"At Manasquan Bank, we are committed to developing and recognizing exceptional talent within our organization, and we are thrilled to have Julie and Tina as recipients of the NJ Bankers Rising Star Award," said James S. Vaccaro, Chair, President, and CEO of Manasquan Bank. "These two outstanding leaders have made significant contributions to the success of our organization, and we are proud to have them as part of the Manasquan Bank team."

The NJ Bankers Rising Star Award winners will be announced at a ceremony on November 2, 2023, at the The Stone House at Stirling Ridge in Warren, New Jersey.

About Manasquan Bank:

Manasquan Bank, a mutual community bank with consolidated assets of $2.8 Billion, is headquartered in Wall Township, NJ. The Bank has been serving New Jersey residents since 1874 and continues to pioneer the future of banking with both traditional and digital solutions. The Bank offers a full line of personal & business services, and operates fifteen branch locations throughout Middlesex, Monmouth & Ocean Counties. Manasquan Bank proudly supports community-focused, non-profit initiatives through the Manasquan Bank Charitable Foundation. For more information, visit www.manasquan.bank

